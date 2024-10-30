Sumber Daya Online Terbesar untuk Penyelam Scuba
Menyelam di Raja Ampat dengan Meridian Adventure Dive

Menyelam di Raja Ampat dengan Meridian Adventure Dive

DIVE RAJA AMPAT – SAVE WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE SPECIALS!

Embark on a journey to one of the world’s most extraordinary underwater realms with our flexible diving packages, designed to align with your schedule perfectly. Whether you're planning a quick getaway or an extended adventure, our offers allow you to fully immerse yourself in the wonders of Raja Ampat with no fixed arrival or departure dates. Imagine drifting through a kaleidoscope of vibrant corals and playful marine life, your only concern being which dive to explore next.

Dive Packages:

6 Nights / 7 Days + 10 Dives = $2098 per person sharing Includes 1 night free

7 Nights / 8 Days + 12 Dives = $2273 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 2 dives free

8 Nights / 9 Days + 14 Dives = $2449 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 4 dives free

9 Nights / 10 Days + 16 Dives = $2693 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 2 dives free

10 Nights / 11 Days + 18 Dives = $3112 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 4 dives free

Apa yang Termasuk:

As you step onto our sun-kissed shores, a cool, refreshing welcome drink awaits you, setting the tone for the tranquil and luxurious experience ahead. Your stay will be in a boutique-style 15sqm air-conditioned room, offering comfort and privacy with twin double or single beds and an ensuite bathroom stocked with toiletries and towels. After a long day of exploring the ocean, retreat to your cosy space, complete with free Wi-Fi, so that you can share your adventures with loved ones.

On each dive, you'll be equipped with top-of-the-line Aqualung gear, and our experienced guides will accompany you to Raja Ampat’s legendary dive spots. Between dives, enjoy fresh fruit and beach towels aboard our dive boats, and let our team capture every breathtaking moment with GoPro footage of your underwater escapades.

Pengecualian:

  • Transfers (Sorong & Waisai): Approx. $ 55 per orang
  • Raja Ampat Marine Park Permit: IDR 1,000,000 per person (cash payment at the resort)
  • Meals (Lunch & dinner) – Half/Full board available for groups of 8 or more
  • Minuman beralkohol dan non-alkohol
  • Komputer selam and torches
  • Flights, travel, and dive insurance

BERHUBUNGAN

Telp: + 62 951 317 6120

Aplikasi Apa: +62 822 4854 0774

Email: reservasi@meridianadventuresdive.com  

Syarat & Ketentuan:

Silakan referensi MADSPECIAL2024 when booking to take advantage of these exclusive offers.
Periode Pemesanan: 01 October 2024 to 31 December 2024
Periode Perjalanan: 01 October 2024 to 31 January 2025
Prices are listed in USD and include applicable taxes.

Tentang Penyelaman Petualangan Meridian:

Terletak di tempat yang menakjubkan Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Penyelaman Petualangan Meridian adalah PADI 5-Star Eco Resort dan pemenang penghargaan bergengsi PADI Green Star. scuba diving layanan, yang terkenal dengan profesionalisme dan kualitasnya, telah menjadi identik dengan PADI dan Meridian Adventure nama, memastikan pengalaman menyelam yang percaya diri dan menyenangkan bagi semua.

