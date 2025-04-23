Pertunjukan Scuba kembali ke Long Beach – pesan tiket Anda sekarang

Pertunjukan Scuba Show yang kini telah berusia 38 tahunth tahun, kembali ke rumah spiritualnya di Long Beach pada tahun 2025 dan menjanjikan banyak pembicara yang menarik, sejumlah kegiatan dan atraksi yang menyenangkan, dan berbagai macam peserta pameran untuk membantu menginspirasi dan mendidik pengunjung.

On the weekend of 31 May / 1 June, the Scuba Show – the largest consumer dive expo in America – rolls back into Long Beach, California, and anyone with an interest in scuba diving or life in the oceans will find much to enjoy.

Over the two days, the Long Beach Convention Centre becomes home to hundreds of exhibits featuring new and revolutionary dive gear, California dive boats, island governments, dive resorts and liveaboards from around the world (many offering great show offers and deals), foto and video pros, ocean-themed art, jewelry and clothing, marine-related non-profit organisations, a try-dive pool, fun attractions, a kid’s corner, and much, much more.

Long Beach Convention Centre adalah fasilitas pertemuan kelas dunia yang terletak di lokasi pelabuhan yang indah dengan jarak tempuh singkat ke restoran tepi laut, tempat hiburan, Aquarium of the Pacific, dan menghadap ke Queen Mary yang terkenal. Tersedia tempat parkir berbayar di pusat konvensi dan tempat parkir di dekatnya.

Pertunjukan Scuba kembali ke Long Beach - pesan tiket Anda sekarang 6

Pada layar

Underwater digital artist and big-picture expert Jim Hellemn, creator of the 125-foot glass wall of California’s aquatic forests at the Aquarium of the Pacific, will display huge gallery prints showcasing the spectacular colours of coral reefs around the world, and super-resolution images of California’s kelp forests.

Pameran Produk Baru yang selalu populer akan menyoroti beberapa produk terbaru yang baru saja dirilis atau akan segera dipasarkan.

Tim penyelam Sheriff, lengkap dengan perahu tempel dan truk kembarnya, akan berada di aula sekali lagi.

Datang dan lihat sejumlah peralatan baru

Atraksi seru yang bisa dicoba

Grab your buddies and get some fun photos in the ‘great white shark cage’, or stop by one of the foto stations – complete with an array of diving and marine-related props – to capture some unique memories.

Anda dapat menikmati kehidupan laut yang menawan di Kelp Dome Theatre, atau jika ingin sedikit sensasi lebih, buktikan seberapa lama Anda bisa bertahan di rodeo melawan hiu!

Stop by the Scuba Show Art Booth and create your very own ocean-inspired stickers and 3D sculptures. California Diving News’ Art Director Doreen Hann will also be inviting kids (and artists of all ages) to exercise their artistic skills on a California seascape-inspired canvas – the finished seascape will be sold, with proceeds supporting marine-themed charities.

The ‘Shark Cage' makes a great foto menopang

Peserta pameran

A host of booths await visitors to the Scuba Show, as tourist boards, tour operators, dive resorts, charter boats, liveaboards, latihan agencies, gear manufacturers, clothing companies, jewelry firms and more showcase their offerings. Be inspired for your next dive adventure, your next purchase, or completing your next certification, or just doing some retail therapy!

Seminar

Choose from a line-up of more than 70 entertaining and educational seminars. Dive experts talking to the floor include the likes of Alex Brylske, Dan Orr, Marty Snyderman, Mark Strickland, Jim and Pat Stayer, Gretchen Ashton, Jeffrey Bozanic, Louis Casa, Brett Eldridge, Shelli Hendricks, Jean Henry, Karl Huggins, Capt John Kades, Andy and Allison Sallmon, and Dale and Kim Sheckler. Topics include animal behavior, the best California beach dives, secrets of the coral reef, Nemo’s Undersea Gardens, a fitness formula for divers, exploration diving, mistakes divers make, how-to foto and video sessions, diving after the fires, safety issues for the older diver, human factors in diving, destination and product seminars, workshops for professionals, and more. Visit www.scubashow.com untuk daftar seminar lengkap, deskripsi, waktu, nomor ruangan, biografi pembicara, dan informasi terkini. NB: Seminar dapat berubah sewaktu-waktu.

Lihat berapa lama Anda bisa bertahan di rodeo shark

Hadiah doorprize lebih dari $50,000

Drawings will be held continuously during the show for your chance to win brand-new dive equipment, trips to dive destinations around the world, art and fun stuff. Door prize entry is included with a ticket purchased secara online or at the show – and you don’t have to be present to win. You’ll be able to check out the prizes on offer on www.scubashow.com

Pesta Sabtu malam

Saat lantai pertunjukan ditutup pada malam hari, bergabunglah dengan tim Scuba Show untuk pertemuan informal dengan musik live, bar, dan truk makanan, serta bersenang-senanglah dengan sesama penyelam. Ikuti undian untuk memenangkan hadiah menarik, yang hasilnya akan disumbangkan untuk kegiatan amal bertema laut. Tiket masuk gratis untuk semua peserta Scuba Show. Cek di www.scubashow.com untuk pengumuman pesta mendekati tanggal acara.

Bertemu dan bersenang-senang dengan sesama penyelam

Scuba Show 2025 – dapatkan tiket Anda terlebih dahulu!

Pertunjukan Scuba akan diadakan pada hari Sabtu, 31 Mei dan Minggu, 1 Juni di Hall C di Long Beach Convention Centre. Scuba Radio akan menyelenggarakan 'pemanasan' pra-pertunjukan selama dua hari dari pukul 9.15-10 – nantikan keseruan dan permainan, serta hadiah yang fantastis.

Waktu pembukaan

Sabtu 31 Mei – 10 pagi hingga 6 sore

Minggu 1 Juni – 10 pagi hingga 5 sore

Tiket tersedia sekarang

Pesan tiket terlebih dahulu di sini dan hindari antrean saat Anda hadir.

Foto milik Scuba Show