Langganan Majalah
Hapus Iklan seharga £3/bulan
Sign in

Underwater Awards Australasia kembali

Ikuti kami di Google Berita
Berlangganan Buletin Mingguan kami
Last year's Best Of Show, from Gabriel Guzman’s portfolio
Last year's Best Of Show, from Gabriel Guzman’s portfolio

The 2nd Underwater Awards Australasia imaging competition opens for entries from the start of June. The contest is organised in a three-way collaboration between the long-established Australasia Bawah Air, secara online bawah air foto dan sumber daya video Panduan Foto Selam and underwater imaging equipment and dive-gear distributor Gambar UW.

The event will culminate in an exhibition at the Go Diving Show ANZ this September, the second Australian edition of the hugely successful Go Diving Show in the UK.

The judging panel comprises photographers Tobias Friedrich, Jayne Jenkins, Matty Smith, Tanya Houppermans, Scott Portelli and William Tan; and video judges Philip Hamilton and Ross Long.

Prizes valued at more than Au $70,000 (£33,000) include resort and liveaboard dive trips and underwater foto and video gear, as well as an underwater foto drone and a DPV with photographic platform.

Underwater Awards Australasia poster

Entrants compete for prizes in nine categories: Sharks, Sydney, Conservation, Australian, International Waters, Tough TG (using an OM System or Olympus Tough compact), Portfolio (six images), Smartphone / Action Cam and the Reels Showcase video category. The top image or video among the category winners receives the distinction of “Best Of Show”.

Competitors can be based anywhere in the world but, International Waters category apart, they are required to submit their most captivating and compelling work carried out in the Australasian region. 

Entry fees are US $10 (£7.40) per image or video and the competition closes on 20 July. The results will be revealed on Kompetisi Bawah Air.com, and winners will be reported on penyelam.

Juga di Divernet: SUNBURSTS SCORE AT FIRST UNDERWATER AWARDS AUSTRALASIA

Pusat Episode Podcast dari Scuba Diver Mag
Afiliasi Perlengkapan yang Diperbarui: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Heyo! Telah belajar tentang sidemount dan saya kesulitan menemukan contoh yang jelas tentang cara memasang tangki. Saya tahu itu akan dibahas dalam pelatihan, tetapi saya perlu tahu apa yang harus didapat sebelum saya mengikuti kelas, tidak ada toko sidemount yang bagus di dekat saya. Bisakah Anda tunjukkan bagaimana tangki sidemount dan tangki deco/stage dipasang? Silakan kunjungi situs web kami untuk berita Scuba lebih lanjut, fotografi bawah air, petunjuk & saran, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Tautan Afiliasi Penting untuk Diikuti 🔗 Dapatkan Diskon 15% untuk Penawaran eSIM Internasional! Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Beli Perlengkapan Selam di Sini: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Situs web: https://divernet.com/ Situs web: https://godivingshow.com/ Situs web: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Untuk pertanyaan bisnis: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Video yang disarankan untuk Anda: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ Tentang Majalah Scuba Diver. Selamat datang di Majalah Scuba Diver! Kami bersemangat tentang segala hal yang berhubungan dengan dunia bawah laut. Sebagai majalah dengan distribusi gratis di Eropa, ANZ, dan Amerika Utara, kami memberi Anda berita terbaru tentang selam skuba, mulai dari destinasi wisata selam yang epik dan ulasan peralatan yang jujur ​​hingga saran ahli, berita, dan kisah bawah air yang menginspirasi. Apakah Anda seorang penyelam berpengalaman atau baru memulai perjalanan bawah air, konten kami dirancang untuk membuat Anda tetap mendapat informasi, terinspirasi, dan siap untuk penyelaman berikutnya. Bergabunglah, jelajahi, dan tetap terhubung dengan dunia selam scuba bersama kami! Bergabunglah dengan kami dan jangan pernah melewatkan petualangan apa pun! Untuk pertanyaan Bisnis, silakan gunakan informasi kontak di bawah ini: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Suka menyelam? Berlangganan sekarang untuk tips perjalanan menyelam, ulasan peralatan, saran selam scuba, penyelaman epik, berita menyelam, dan kisah bawah air!

@jaketarren
#askmark Hai! Saya sedang belajar tentang sidemount dan saya kesulitan menemukan contoh yang jelas tentang cara memasang tangki. Saya tahu itu akan dibahas dalam pelatihan, tetapi saya perlu tahu apa yang harus saya dapatkan sebelum mengikuti kelas, tidak ada toko sidemount yang bagus di dekat saya.

Bisakah Anda tunjukkan bagaimana tangki sidemount dan tangki deco/stage dipasang?

Silakan kunjungi situs web kami untuk berita Scuba lebih lanjut, fotografi bawah air, petunjuk & saran, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/

✅ Tautan Afiliasi Penting untuk Diikuti

🔗 Dapatkan Diskon 15% untuk Penawaran eSIM Internasional! Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Beli Perlengkapan Selam di Sini:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧 adalah 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐫𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

Tetap Terhubung dengan Kami.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Utas: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Situs web: https://divernet.com/
Situs web: https://godivingshow.com/
Situs web: https://rorkmedia.com/

Untuk pertanyaan bisnis: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Video yang disarankan untuk Anda:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Tentang Majalah Scuba Diver.

Selamat datang di Majalah Scuba Diver! Kami sangat antusias dengan segala hal yang berhubungan dengan dunia bawah laut. Sebagai majalah yang didistribusikan secara gratis di Eropa, Australia, dan Amerika Utara, kami menghadirkan informasi terbaru tentang selam skuba, mulai dari destinasi wisata selam yang luar biasa dan ulasan peralatan yang jujur ​​hingga saran dari para ahli, berita, dan kisah-kisah bawah laut yang menginspirasi.

Baik Anda penyelam berpengalaman atau baru memulai perjalanan bawah laut, konten kami dirancang untuk membuat Anda tetap terinformasi, terinspirasi, dan siap untuk penyelaman berikutnya. Bergabunglah, jelajahi, dan tetap terhubung dengan dunia selam skuba bersama kami! Bergabunglah dengan kami dan jangan lewatkan petualangan apa pun!

Untuk pertanyaan Bisnis, silakan gunakan informasi kontak di bawah ini:

📩 Surel: info@scubadivermag.com

Suka menyelam? Berlangganan sekarang untuk tips perjalanan menyelam, ulasan peralatan, saran menyelam, penyelaman epik, berita menyelam, dan kisah bawah laut!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Bagaimana Anda memasang silinder pemasangan samping?

Afiliasi Perlengkapan yang Diperbarui: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Bagaimana cara memasang lampu kilat ke tabung ganda atau tabung tunggal saya sehingga teman saya dapat melihat/menemukan saya bahkan dalam jarak pandang yang buruk atau di malam hari? Tali pengikat yang biasa digunakan pada benda-benda ini selalu membiarkan cahaya jatuh ke bawah dan mengaburkannya. Silakan kunjungi situs web kami untuk berita Scuba lainnya, fotografi bawah air, petunjuk & saran, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Tautan Afiliasi Penting untuk Diikuti 🔗 Dapatkan Diskon 15% untuk Penawaran eSIM Internasional! Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Beli Perlengkapan Selam di Sini: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Tetap Terhubung dengan Kami. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Situs web: https://divernet.com/ Situs web: https://godivingshow.com/ Situs web: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Untuk pertanyaan bisnis: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Video yang disarankan untuk Anda: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ Bahasa Indonesia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ Tentang Majalah Scuba Diver. Selamat datang di Majalah Scuba Diver! Kami sangat menyukai segala hal yang berhubungan dengan dunia bawah laut. Sebagai majalah yang didistribusikan secara gratis di Eropa, ANZ, dan Amerika Utara, kami menghadirkan berita terbaru tentang selam skuba, mulai dari destinasi wisata selam yang epik dan ulasan peralatan yang jujur ​​hingga saran ahli, berita, dan kisah bawah laut yang menginspirasi. Baik Anda penyelam berpengalaman atau baru memulai perjalanan bawah laut, konten kami dirancang untuk membuat Anda tetap terinformasi, terinspirasi, dan siap untuk penyelaman berikutnya. Bergabunglah, jelajahi, dan tetap terhubung dengan dunia selam skuba bersama kami! Bergabunglah dengan kami dan jangan lewatkan petualangan apa pun! Untuk pertanyaan Bisnis, silakan gunakan informasi kontak di bawah ini: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Suka selam skuba? Berlangganan sekarang untuk tips perjalanan menyelam, ulasan peralatan, saran selam skuba, penyelaman epik, berita selam, dan kisah bawah laut! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Bagaimana cara memasang lampu kedip pada tabung silinder tunggal atau ganda saya sehingga teman saya dapat melihat/menemukan saya bahkan dalam jarak pandang yang buruk atau di malam hari? Tali pengikat pada benda-benda ini biasanya akan membuat cahaya jatuh ke bawah dan mengaburkannya.
Silakan kunjungi situs web kami untuk berita Scuba lebih lanjut, fotografi bawah air, petunjuk & saran, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/

✅ Tautan Afiliasi Penting untuk Diikuti

🔗 Dapatkan Diskon 15% untuk Penawaran eSIM Internasional! Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Beli Perlengkapan Selam di Sini:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧 adalah 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐫𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

Tetap Terhubung dengan Kami.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Utas: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Situs web: https://divernet.com/
Situs web: https://godivingshow.com/
Situs web: https://rorkmedia.com/

Untuk pertanyaan bisnis: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Video yang disarankan untuk Anda:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Tentang Majalah Scuba Diver.

Selamat datang di Majalah Scuba Diver! Kami sangat antusias dengan segala hal yang berhubungan dengan dunia bawah laut. Sebagai majalah yang didistribusikan secara gratis di Eropa, Australia, dan Amerika Utara, kami menghadirkan informasi terbaru tentang selam skuba, mulai dari destinasi wisata selam yang luar biasa dan ulasan peralatan yang jujur ​​hingga saran dari para ahli, berita, dan kisah-kisah bawah laut yang menginspirasi.

Baik Anda penyelam berpengalaman atau baru memulai perjalanan bawah laut, konten kami dirancang untuk membuat Anda tetap terinformasi, terinspirasi, dan siap untuk penyelaman berikutnya. Bergabunglah, jelajahi, dan tetap terhubung dengan dunia selam skuba bersama kami! Bergabunglah dengan kami dan jangan lewatkan petualangan apa pun!

Untuk pertanyaan Bisnis, silakan gunakan informasi kontak di bawah ini:

📩 Surel: info@scubadivermag.com

Suka menyelam? Berlangganan sekarang untuk tips perjalanan menyelam, ulasan peralatan, saran menyelam, penyelaman epik, berita menyelam, dan kisah bawah laut!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Bagaimana Cara Memasang Lampu Strobo Berkedip pada Diri Saya Agar Teman Saya Dapat Melihat Saya? #askmark #scubadiving

Bahasa Indonesia: Afiliasi Perlengkapan yang Diperbarui: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Lihat Wakatobi Dive Resort: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Penawaran eSIM Internasional Diskon 15% Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Jadilah penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join PEMBELIAN PERALATAN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITUS WEB KAMI Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Ulasan Peralatan Skuba Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Selam di Inggris Raya Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk iklan dalam merek kami ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut. Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional atau rekomendasi untuk setiap produsen. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi atau persyaratan khusus dari produsen peralatan.

Kunjungi Website Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Penawaran eSIM Internasional Diskon 15% Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Menjadi penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

PEMBELIAN PERLENGKAPAN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITUS WEB KAMI

Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Ulasan Perlengkapan Scuba
Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan
Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris
Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut.

Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional atau rekomendasi dari setiap produsen. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi atau persyaratan khusus dari produsen peralatan.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Apakah Ini Pusat Selam Terbaik yang Pernah Ada? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Berlangganan

MARI KITA TETAP BERHUBUNGAN!

Dapatkan rangkuman mingguan semua berita dan artikel Divernet Masker Selam
Kami tidak mengirim spam! Baca kami baca kebijakan privasi kami. untuk info lebih lanjut.
Berlangganan
Beritahu
tamu

0 komentar
Paling Banyak Dipilih
Terbaru sulung
Masukan Inline
Lihat semua komentar
komentar terbaru
Steve Seaman: Penemuan lonceng penyelam hancurkan mitos kapal karam
Fransiskus Hermans: Pipeline: Podcast Left To Die menyelidiki skandal selam
Nick Bailey: Janda penyelam: 'Saya masih mengecek berita setiap hari'
ron: Penemuan penyelam: Gigi Meg di Florida, bom di Inggris
Steve: Paul Toomer meninggalkan Dive RAID International
Berita Baru
Rekor kedalaman kapal selam PD I ditemukan di kedalaman 1m Rekor kedalaman kapal selam PD I ditemukan di kedalaman 1m
Penyelam bebas Klovar mematahkan dominasi Trubridge selama 17 tahun tanpa sirip Penyelam bebas Klovar mematahkan dominasi Trubridge selama 17 tahun tanpa sirip
Lebih dari 100 dokter selam bertemu di Bali untuk konferensi kesehatan penyelam SPUMS Lebih dari 100 dokter selam bertemu di Bali untuk konferensi kesehatan penyelam SPUMS
Kompetisi Pencitraan Underwater Awards Australasia Kedua Diluncurkan pada Juni 2025 Kompetisi Pencitraan Underwater Awards Australasia Kedua Diluncurkan pada Juni 2025
Menyelam Ditolak Menyelam Ditolak
Kedermawanan penyelam mengembalikan jam tangan emas dari bangkai kapal ke Inggris Kedermawanan penyelam mengembalikan jam tangan emas dari bangkai kapal ke Inggris
Terhubung dengan kami
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Thread TIK tok
Gambar tanpa atribusi di situs ini adalah hak cipta dari fotografer.
Hubungi Majalah DIVER untuk rincian.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Thread TIK tok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Terbatas. Hak cipta dilindungi.
Langganan Hadiah
Berlangganan seharga £3/bulan