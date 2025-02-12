Garmin meluncurkan Descent G2 bergaya jam tangan

Garmin has introduced a new all-in-one watch-style dive-komputer, the £590 Descent G2, as a slightly more expensive alternative to its £500 Descent GI Solar, with adaptability for diver development its selling proposition.

"Baik Anda penyelam pemula atau yang sudah berpengalaman, Descent G2 dirancang untuk tumbuh bersama Anda – bahkan dalam penyelaman teknologi," kata VP penjualan konsumen global Dan Bartel.

“Dan dengan fitur-fitur populer untuk kehidupan di atas air seperti kesiapan menyelam, detak jantung 24/7, pemantauan tidur canggih, dan masih banyak lagi, tidak ada batasan mengenai apa yang dapat dilakukan jam tangan ini sebelum, selama, dan setelah penyelaman Anda berikutnya.”

The 100m depth-rated komputer has a robust sapphire lens and leakproof buttons, says Garmin, with a bright 30mm AMOLED display for easy reading. The G2 promises up to 10 days of battery life between charges in Smartwatch mode.

Semua plastik yang digunakan untuk membuat casing, bezel, dan tombol jam tersebut didaur ulang dari bahan yang kalau tidak, akan berakhir di laut, kata produsennya.

Mode Kesiapan Menyelam pada model Paloma / Shell Pink

To help personalise the komputer to the individual user, the Dive Readiness feature offers insights into how lifestyle factors such as sleep, stress, recent exercise and jet lag have affected the body’s preparedness to dive. A higher score indicates that you’re good to go, while a lower score might prompt the use of a more conservative setting or opting for a less-challenging dive.

Penyelam skuba rekreasi diberikan mode Tunggal dan Multi-gas (termasuk nitrox dan trimix), CCR (rebreather sirkuit tertutup) dan Gauge yang dapat dipilih.

Terdapat kompas tiga sumbu internal, dan mode Angka Besar yang memungkinkan data penting seperti NDL (batas tanpa dekompresi), waktu, dan kedalaman dapat dibaca dalam semua kondisi melalui pemilihan layar yang disederhanakan dan teks yang lebih besar.

Informasi dasar yang mudah dibaca Pemilihan mode menyelam

Freedive features include a Dynamic Apnea mode with which to track pool dives while latihan. The need to look at the watch during a dive is reduced because audible and haptic alerts keep the diver informed about custom depth, interval, direction, target depth and neutral buoyancy.

Penyelam bebas juga dapat menggunakan fitur Variometer untuk menerima peringatan suara dan sentuhan berdasarkan tingkat penurunan atau pendakian, dan Velocity Chart memungkinkan pengguna untuk mencatat kecepatan dan meninjau tingkat penurunan dan pendakian serta waktu menggantung di sepanjang penyelaman.

Back on dry land, the dive-log enables divers to review their data, track gear, take notes and share details via the Garmin Dive app. Surface GPS can also help in tracking entry and exit points and viewing them on a map.

Informasi interval Skenario apnea dinamis

For surface use, the Descent G2 incorporates Garmin’s suite of health and wellness, latihan and connected features. This includes constant heart-rate and variability checks; steps, calories, floors climbed; sleep stages; track stress, hydration and respiration; and lung efficiency (pulse oximeter).

Features extend to latihan insights and plans using preloaded sports apps such as for cycling, open-water swimming, strength latihan and more; track intensity minutes, maximal oxygen consumption, heat and altitude acclimation and recovery time.

When paired with a compatible Apple or Android smartphone the komputer can receive emails, texts and alerts, and provide health and fitness stats using the Garmin Connect app. Other features include incident detection, assistance, LiveTrack and Garmin Pay.

Garmin’s existing Descent dive-komputer range consists of the watch-style G1 Solar and MK3 (from £1,000), and the large-format X50i (from £1,300), diperkenalkan November lalu dengan integrasi udara, pengiriman pesan penyelaman berbasis sonar, dan tampilan persegi panjang.

G2 tersedia dalam warna Hitam atau Paloma/Shell Pink, dan kompatibel dengan tali jam QuickFit sehingga penyelam dapat menggantinya dengan mudah. Temukan detail selengkapnya di situs Garmin.

Juga di Divernet: DESCENT X50I: KOMPUTER SELAM 'BESAR' PERTAMA DARI GARMIN, PERBANDINGAN UPGRADE GARMIN MK3I / MK2I, GARMIN DSCENT MK3I UNTUK MENJAGA PENYELAM TERHUBUNG, GARMIN DESCENT G1 MENCAKUP SEMUA SUDUT