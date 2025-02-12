Langganan Majalah
Garmin meluncurkan Descent G2 bergaya jam tangan

Garmin telah meluncurkan komputer selam terbarunya, Descent G2
Garmin has introduced a new all-in-one watch-style dive-komputer, the £590 Descent G2, as a slightly more expensive alternative to its £500 Descent GI Solar, with adaptability for diver development its selling proposition.

"Baik Anda penyelam pemula atau yang sudah berpengalaman, Descent G2 dirancang untuk tumbuh bersama Anda – bahkan dalam penyelaman teknologi," kata VP penjualan konsumen global Dan Bartel. 

“Dan dengan fitur-fitur populer untuk kehidupan di atas air seperti kesiapan menyelam, detak jantung 24/7, pemantauan tidur canggih, dan masih banyak lagi, tidak ada batasan mengenai apa yang dapat dilakukan jam tangan ini sebelum, selama, dan setelah penyelaman Anda berikutnya.” 

The 100m depth-rated komputer has a robust sapphire lens and leakproof buttons, says Garmin, with a bright 30mm AMOLED display for easy reading. The G2 promises up to 10 days of battery life between charges in Smartwatch mode.

Semua plastik yang digunakan untuk membuat casing, bezel, dan tombol jam tersebut didaur ulang dari bahan yang kalau tidak, akan berakhir di laut, kata produsennya. 

Mode Kesiapan Menyelam pada model berwarna Paloma
Mode Kesiapan Menyelam pada model Paloma / Shell Pink

To help personalise the komputer to the individual user, the Dive Readiness feature offers insights into how lifestyle factors such as sleep, stress, recent exercise and jet lag have affected the body’s preparedness to dive. A higher score indicates that you’re good to go, while a lower score might prompt the use of a more conservative setting or opting for a less-challenging dive.

Penyelam skuba rekreasi diberikan mode Tunggal dan Multi-gas (termasuk nitrox dan trimix), CCR (rebreather sirkuit tertutup) dan Gauge yang dapat dipilih.

Terdapat kompas tiga sumbu internal, dan mode Angka Besar yang memungkinkan data penting seperti NDL (batas tanpa dekompresi), waktu, dan kedalaman dapat dibaca dalam semua kondisi melalui pemilihan layar yang disederhanakan dan teks yang lebih besar.

Tampilan penyelaman standar
Informasi dasar yang mudah dibaca
Pemilihan mode menyelam
Freedive features include a Dynamic Apnea mode with which to track pool dives while latihan. The need to look at the watch during a dive is reduced because audible and haptic alerts keep the diver informed about custom depth, interval, direction, target depth and neutral buoyancy.

Penyelam bebas juga dapat menggunakan fitur Variometer untuk menerima peringatan suara dan sentuhan berdasarkan tingkat penurunan atau pendakian, dan Velocity Chart memungkinkan pengguna untuk mencatat kecepatan dan meninjau tingkat penurunan dan pendakian serta waktu menggantung di sepanjang penyelaman.

Back on dry land, the dive-log enables divers to review their data, track gear, take notes and share details via the Garmin Dive app. Surface GPS can also help in tracking entry and exit points and viewing them on a map.

Waktu larangan terbang
Informasi interval
Skenario apnea dinamis
For surface use, the Descent G2 incorporates Garmin’s suite of health and wellness, latihan and connected features. This includes constant heart-rate and variability checks; steps, calories, floors climbed; sleep stages; track stress, hydration and respiration; and lung efficiency (pulse oximeter).

Features extend to latihan insights and plans using preloaded sports apps such as for cycling, open-water swimming, strength latihan and more; track intensity minutes, maximal oxygen consumption, heat and altitude acclimation and recovery time. 

When paired with a compatible Apple or Android smartphone the komputer can receive emails, texts and alerts, and provide health and fitness stats using the Garmin Connect app. Other features include incident detection, assistance, LiveTrack and Garmin Pay.

Garmin’s existing Descent dive-komputer range consists of the watch-style G1 Solar and MK3 (from £1,000), and the large-format X50i (from £1,300), diperkenalkan November lalu dengan integrasi udara, pengiriman pesan penyelaman berbasis sonar, dan tampilan persegi panjang.

G2 tersedia dalam warna Hitam atau Paloma/Shell Pink, dan kompatibel dengan tali jam QuickFit sehingga penyelam dapat menggantinya dengan mudah. Temukan detail selengkapnya di situs Garmin.   

Juga di Divernet: DESCENT X50I: KOMPUTER SELAM 'BESAR' PERTAMA DARI GARMIN, PERBANDINGAN UPGRADE GARMIN MK3I / MK2I, GARMIN DSCENT MK3I UNTUK MENJAGA PENYELAM TERHUBUNG, GARMIN DESCENT G1 MENCAKUP SEMUA SUDUT

@timpell49 #AskMark Mark, video yang hebat, suka sekali kontenmu. Baru-baru ini tabung saya diuji hidronya. Tabung itu diisi dengan udara. Berapa lama Anda dapat menyimpan udara di dalam tabung sebelum menggunakannya. Toko selam juga dapat menguras udara dan mengisinya dengan nitrox?

#AskMark Mark, video yang hebat, suka sekali kontenmu. Baru-baru ini tabung saya diuji hidronya. Tabung itu diisi dengan udara. Berapa lama Anda dapat menyimpan udara di dalam tabung sebelum menggunakannya. Toko selam juga dapat menguras udara dan mengisinya dengan nitrox?
Berapa Lama Anda Dapat Menyimpan Udara di Dalam Tabung? #AskMark #scubadiving

Daftar Lengkap Pertunjukan Selam dengan Tautan: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 JANUARI: Boot Düsseldorf (Pameran Perahu Internasional) 1-2 FEBRUARI: Duikvaker 21-23 FEBRUARI: European Dive Show (EUDI) 21-23 FEBRUARI: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia 1-2 MARET: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15-16 MARET: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28-30 MARET: Mediterranean Diving Show 4-6 APRIL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22-25 MEI: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) 31 MEI – 1 JUNI: Scuba Show 13-15 JUNI: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) SEPTEMBER 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show 17-19 OKTOBER: Diving Talks 11-14 NOVEMBER: DEMA Show

Daftar Lengkap Pertunjukan Selam dengan Tautan:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 JANUARI: Boot Düsseldorf (Pameran Perahu Internasional)
1-2 FEBRUARI: Duikvaker
21-23 FEBRUARI: Pameran Selam Eropa (EUDI)
21-23 FEBRUARI: Pameran Perjalanan Wisata Menyelam (DRT), Malaysia
1-2 MARET: GO Diving Show (Pameran Selam Inggris)
15-16 MARET: Festival Kelautan ADEX / OZTek Australia
28-30 MARET: Pertunjukan Selam Mediterania
4-6 APRIL: Pameran Selam Asia (ADEX)
22-25 MEI: Pameran Selam Thailand (TDEX)
31 MEI – 1 JUNI: Pertunjukan Scuba
13-15 JUNI: Pameran Selam Internasional Malaysia (MIDE)
6-7 SEPTEMBER: Pameran GO Diving ANZ
17-19 OKTOBER: Diskusi Menyelam
11-14 NOVEMBER: Pameran DEMA

00: 00 Pendahuluan
01:35 Iklan Scuba.com
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 Waktu Standar Timur
05:04 GO Pertunjukan Selam Inggris
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediterania
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Pertunjukan selam
09:36 TENGAH
10:06 GO Menyelam ANZ
11:09 Pembicaraan Menyelam
11:58 WIB

Pertunjukan Selam Mendatang di Tahun 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Penyelam AS Barrington Scott telah menetapkan Rekor Dunia Guinness yang terverifikasi untuk waktu tercepat menyelam di tujuh benua. Dewan Kota Cartagena mengatakan pihaknya sedang bersiap untuk memperketat akses ke sistem Cueva del Agua (Gua Air) di Spanyol selatan, menyusul kematian seorang penyelam wanita berusia 37 tahun di sana pada tanggal 18 Januari. Dan seorang pembangun habitat bawah air baru saja memperpanjang rekor untuk waktu terlama yang dihabiskan di bawah air.

Penyelam AS Barrington Scott telah menetapkan Rekor Dunia Guinness yang terverifikasi untuk waktu tercepat menyelam di tujuh benua. Dewan Kota Cartagena mengatakan pihaknya sedang bersiap untuk memperketat akses ke sistem Cueva del Agua (Gua Air) di Spanyol selatan, menyusul kematian seorang penyelam wanita berusia 37 tahun di sana pada tanggal 18 Januari. Dan seorang pembangun habitat bawah air baru saja memperpanjang rekor untuk waktu terlama yang dihabiskan di bawah air.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Menjadi penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

PEMBELIAN PERLENGKAPAN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITUS WEB KAMI

Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Ulasan Perlengkapan Scuba
Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan
Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris
Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut.

Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional atau rekomendasi dari setiap produsen. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi atau persyaratan khusus dari produsen peralatan.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Gua Spanyol Ditutup Setelah Terjadi Kematian #scuba #podcast #berita

