Aggressor Adventures' Wayne B Brown releases first book

Petualangan Agresor

Highly successful entrepreneur Wayne B Brown has announced the release of his first book, From Rags to Enrichment: How I Define Success in Business and in Life. The book offers practical business advice and personal anecdotes from the author’s career as a former Air Force medic and multi-location Taco Bell franchise owner, to his current venture as owner/CEO of Petualangan Agresor, one of the world’s leading providers of five-star luxury scuba diving yacht charters, river cruises, floating resorts and signature lodges.

Petualangan Agresor
Wayne B Brown is still an avid diver and underwater photographer

Tentang Buku ini

Excerpted from the preface: “This book is a very personal account of how I define success, what motivates me to succeed, and why. As much as I wish it was a step-by-step guide to sure-fire success, it’s not. Instead, it’s a collection of essays I hope will provide insight into how the decisions I’ve made in both my personal life and my business life have added up to what I call enrichment. I don’t envision you reading this book in one sitting. I hope you’ll keep it on your desk and reach for it when you’ve got a few minutes to spare, and you could use a fresh perspective or maybe some encouragement.”

Petualangan Agresor
From Rags to Enrichment: How I Define Success in Business and in Life

The 210-page book, From Rags to Enrichment: How I Define Success in Business and in Life, includes a QR code link to a Bonus Section, which includes photos, videos, and interviews with author Wayne B Brown.

Limited-edition, signed and numbered hardcover books will be available directly from the author. A portion of proceeds from the sale of limited-edition hardcover copies will benefit Sea of Change, a nonprofit organization founded by Wayne B Brown to support worldwide conservation and research initiatives. The paperback version is available at select booksellers. Paperback and digital versions are available on Amazon.com

Informasi tambahan tersedia di sini.

