Langganan Majalah
Hapus Iklan seharga £3/bulan
Sign in

35th UK council passes Motion for the Ocean

Ikuti kami di Google Berita
Berlangganan Buletin Mingguan kami
Members of Chester SAC with Cllr Adrian Waddelove (2nd left) and Debbie Powell (centre) (Cllr Dan Marr)
Members of Chester SAC with Cllr Adrian Waddelove (2nd left) and BSAC's Debbie Powell (centre) (Cllr Dan Marr)

Cheshire West & Chester Council (CWAC) has become the 35th UK local authority to commit to taking action for cleaner, healthier seas and inland waters by passing a “Motion for the Ocean”, an initiative that governing body the British Sub-Aqua Club says it is backing as part of its environmental strategy.

Motion for the Ocean was developed to give councils a practical path to supporting marine recovery, from reducing pollution and improving water quality to making ocean health part of local planning, says BSAC, with inland as well as coastal authorities taking local action on this global isu.

The CWAC motion was brought forward by a local councillor who had heard concerns from residents about pollution, sewage and the loss of biodiversity in local blue spaces.

Councils urged to pass Motions for the Ocean
logo

“I’ve seen both the wonders and the damage to our waterways – but you don’t have to be a diver or swimmer to care,” said BSAC’s head of community Debbie Powell, who lives in the Chester area. “Our rivers and seas belong to everyone, and this motion gives communities like ours a real way to make a difference. It’s brilliant to see my local council stepping up.”

Emily Cunningham MBE, marine biologist and co-founder of the Motion for the Ocean initiative, said that the move showed communities recognising how connected they were to the ocean “even miles from the coast”. 

“Inland areas send water downstream, and that water carries litter, chemicals and nutrients that impact marine life and coastal economies,” she said. “CWAC has shown real environmental leadership.”

BSAC says it is working to encourage people across the UK to take individual action by contacting local councillors and asking them to propose a Motion for the Ocean.

Juga di Divernet: Penyelam dan perenang snorkel didesak untuk mengambil tindakan demi perairan Inggris dengan Motion for the Ocean, Angka kematian akibat menyelam meningkat, kata BSAC – namun ada juga kabar baik, BSAC bergabung dengan badan-badan pengelola olahraga air lainnya untuk memperjuangkan perlindungan yang lebih baik bagi perairan Inggris

Pusat Episode Podcast dari Scuba Diver Mag
Silakan kunjungi situs web kami untuk berita Scuba lebih lanjut, fotografi bawah air, petunjuk & saran, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Tautan Afiliasi Penting untuk Diikuti 🔗 Dapatkan Diskon 15% untuk Penawaran eSIM Internasional! Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Beli Perlengkapan Selam di Sini: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Tetap Terhubung dengan Kami. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Situs web: https://divernet.com/ Situs web: https://godivingshow.com/ Situs web: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Untuk pertanyaan bisnis: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Video yang disarankan untuk Anda: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ Bahasa Indonesia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ Tentang Majalah Scuba Diver. Selamat datang di Majalah Scuba Diver! Kami sangat menyukai segala hal yang berhubungan dengan dunia bawah laut. Sebagai majalah yang didistribusikan secara gratis di Eropa, ANZ, dan Amerika Utara, kami menghadirkan berita terbaru tentang selam skuba, mulai dari destinasi wisata selam yang epik dan ulasan peralatan yang jujur ​​hingga saran ahli, berita, dan kisah bawah laut yang menginspirasi. Baik Anda penyelam berpengalaman atau baru memulai perjalanan bawah laut, konten kami dirancang untuk membuat Anda tetap terinformasi, terinspirasi, dan siap untuk penyelaman berikutnya. Bergabunglah, jelajahi, dan tetap terhubung dengan dunia selam skuba bersama kami! Bergabunglah dengan kami dan jangan lewatkan petualangan apa pun! Untuk pertanyaan Bisnis, silakan gunakan informasi kontak di bawah ini: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Suka selam skuba? Berlangganan sekarang untuk tips perjalanan menyelam, ulasan peralatan, saran selam skuba, penyelaman epik, berita selam, dan kisah bawah laut! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1
YouTube Video VVVrb0p1LU9WVTdxYy14YldvelNNUktRLnZTQ1l0MU1pRW5B

Baling-Baling Perahu: Panduan Penyelam untuk Tetap Aman

Tautan Situs Web Afiliasi SEAC: https://divernet.com/go/seac-homepage Silakan kunjungi situs web kami untuk berita Scuba lainnya, fotografi bawah air, petunjuk & saran, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Tautan Afiliasi Penting untuk Diikuti 🔗 Dapatkan Diskon 15% Penawaran eSIM Internasional! Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Beli Perlengkapan Selam di Sini: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Tetap Terhubung dengan Kami. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Situs web: https://divernet.com/ Situs web: https://godivingshow.com/ Situs web: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Untuk pertanyaan bisnis: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Video yang disarankan untuk Anda: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ Tentang Majalah Scuba Diver. Selamat datang di Majalah Scuba Diver! Kami bersemangat tentang segala hal yang berhubungan dengan dunia bawah laut. Sebagai majalah distribusi gratis di Eropa, ANZ, dan Amerika Utara, kami menghadirkan yang terbaru dalam selam scuba, mulai dari tujuan wisata selam epik dan ulasan peralatan yang jujur hingga saran ahli, berita, dan kisah bawah laut yang menginspirasi. Baik Anda penyelam berpengalaman maupun baru memulai petualangan bawah laut, konten kami dirancang untuk membuat Anda tetap terinformasi, terinspirasi, dan siap untuk penyelaman berikutnya. Masuk, jelajahi, dan tetap terhubung dengan dunia selam scuba bersama kami! Bergabunglah dengan kami dan jangan lewatkan petualangan baru! Untuk pertanyaan bisnis, silakan hubungi informasi kontak di bawah ini: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Suka selam scuba? Berlangganan sekarang untuk tips perjalanan menyelam, ulasan peralatan, saran selam scuba, penyelaman epik, berita selam, dan kisah bawah laut! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1
YouTube Video VVVrb0p1LU9WVTdxYy14YldvelNNUktRLjhsZjY0Zm9kOU9r

SEAC Sense Wetsuit #Unboxing #Ulasan

Silakan kunjungi situs web kami untuk berita Scuba lebih lanjut, fotografi bawah air, petunjuk & saran, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Tautan Afiliasi Penting untuk Diikuti 🔗 Dapatkan Diskon 15% untuk Penawaran eSIM Internasional! Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Beli Perlengkapan Selam di Sini: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Tetap Terhubung dengan Kami. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Situs web: https://divernet.com/ Situs web: https://godivingshow.com/ Situs web: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Untuk pertanyaan bisnis: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Video yang disarankan untuk Anda: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ Bahasa Indonesia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ Tentang Majalah Scuba Diver. Selamat datang di Majalah Scuba Diver! Kami sangat menyukai segala hal yang berhubungan dengan dunia bawah laut. Sebagai majalah yang didistribusikan secara gratis di Eropa, ANZ, dan Amerika Utara, kami menghadirkan berita terbaru tentang selam skuba, mulai dari destinasi wisata selam yang epik dan ulasan peralatan yang jujur ​​hingga saran ahli, berita, dan kisah bawah laut yang menginspirasi. Baik Anda penyelam berpengalaman atau baru memulai perjalanan bawah laut, konten kami dirancang untuk membuat Anda tetap terinformasi, terinspirasi, dan siap untuk penyelaman berikutnya. Bergabunglah, jelajahi, dan tetap terhubung dengan dunia selam skuba bersama kami! Bergabunglah dengan kami dan jangan lewatkan petualangan apa pun! Untuk pertanyaan Bisnis, silakan gunakan informasi kontak di bawah ini: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Suka selam skuba? Berlangganan sekarang untuk tips perjalanan menyelam, ulasan peralatan, saran selam skuba, penyelaman epik, berita selam, dan kisah bawah laut! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1
YouTube Video VVVrb0p1LU9WVTdxYy14YldvelNNUktRLmxJbDJJZmlwb21F

Kejujuran Tentang Pasokan Udara Anda adalah Kuncinya

Berlangganan

MARI KITA TETAP BERHUBUNGAN!

Dapatkan rangkuman mingguan semua berita dan artikel Divernet Masker Selam
Kami tidak mengirim spam! Baca kami baca kebijakan privasi kami. untuk info lebih lanjut.
Berlangganan
Beritahu
tamu

0 komentar
Paling Banyak Dipilih
Terbaru sulung
Masukan Inline
Lihat semua komentar
komentar terbaru
Tim: REVIEW: Diving Into The Darkness menetapkan standar baru untuk film dokumenter selam
Tim: Regulator Selam Scuba Terbaik di Tahun 2025
Tim Berry: Mengapa bahkan penyelam profesional harus waspada terhadap CESA
Pearse McGuinness: 3 penyelam 'pingsan bersamaan' di Korea
Fred A.: Tas Selam Terbaik untuk Perjalanan Menyelam di Tahun 2025
Berita Baru
35th UK council passes Motion for the Ocean 35th UK council passes Motion for the Ocean
Bangkai kapal yang dilindungi Kent 'mata rantai yang hilang' Bangkai kapal yang dilindungi Kent 'mata rantai yang hilang'
Explorer Ventures – Melindungi karang, satu penyelaman pada satu waktu Explorer Ventures – Melindungi karang, satu penyelaman pada satu waktu
Panduan wisatawan untuk melindungi laut dan terumbu karang Sabah Panduan wisatawan untuk melindungi laut dan terumbu karang Sabah
Hiu malaikat terlihat di lepas pantai Wales barat Hiu malaikat terlihat di lepas pantai Wales barat
Pemandu selam kritis setelah insiden baling-baling perahu Pemandu selam kritis setelah insiden baling-baling perahu
Terhubung dengan kami
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Thread TIK tok
Gambar tanpa atribusi di situs ini adalah hak cipta dari fotografer.
Hubungi Majalah DIVER untuk rincian.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Thread TIK tok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Terbatas. Hak cipta dilindungi.
Langganan Hadiah
Berlangganan seharga £3/bulan