Langganan Majalah
Hapus Iklan seharga £3/bulan
Sign in

Niue love: A Valentine’s Day gift for divers 

Ikuti kami di Google Berita
Berlangganan Buletin Mingguan kami
Humpback whales swim in the seas of Niue (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Humpback whales swim in the seas of Niue (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

If you think that gifting a small stake in the South Pacific would make a loved one's Valentine’s Day, Laut Murni National Geographic wants to help you make the connection to bring that about.

For NZ $140 (about £63) you can sponsor for the next 20 years the protection of 1sq km of the waters off Niue, a tiny island but also the world’s largest raised coral atoll, said to host more than 100 observed coral species.

The vulnerable katuali sea snake can be found only in the island’s sea-caves, and its waters are a major breeding ground for humpback whales and home to one of the world’s biggest grey reef shark populations.    

A parrotfish (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
A parrotfish at Niue’s Beveridge Reef (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

Niue (pronounced Nee-oo-ay) has a human population of only 2,000 and lies 2,100km north-east of New Zealand between Fiji, Samoa and Tonga. 

National Geographic Pristine Seas collaborated with Niue on a scientific survey to document its marine biodiversity in 2023. It was the third stop on its Global Expedition, a five-year collaboration with central and western Pacific Island nations, and it became a supporter of Niue's stance on protecting the environment.

Niue's 100% protection

Niue is the only country in the world to have protected 100% of its territorial waters, says Pristine Seas, including a total ban on fishing and other human activities in the Moana Mahu Marine Protected Area, which covers 49,000sq km (40%) of its ocean area.

A Pristine Seas diver swims near a huge coral formation (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
A Pristine Seas diver swims near a huge coral formation (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

To help pay to maintain, monitor and enforce this MPA, Niue has developed a sustainable funding initiative that offers individuals and organisations the opportunity to sponsor a small portion of its marine sanctuary via its Komitmen Konservasi Laut (OCCs). 

OCC seal
Niue fringing corals (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Niue fringing corals (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

That upkeep serves to allow nearby fish populations to be replenished, improving local fishing, providing jobs and economic benefits and building resilience against ocean-warming.

Niue & Ocean Wide (NOW) Trust administers the 127,000 OCCs and manages the investment. In return for your sponsorship, which is obtainable here, you receive a certificate suitable for framing.   

Juga di Divernet: PAUL ROSE: STILL DIVING THANKS TO A HYPERLITE 1, PRISTINE SEAS MEMULAI USAHA 5 TAHUN DI PASIFIK, PRISTINE SEAS MENJELAJAHI PALAU YANG KURANG DIKENAL



Pusat Episode Podcast dari Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark, video yang hebat, suka sekali kontenmu. Baru-baru ini tabung saya diuji hidronya. Tabung itu diisi dengan udara. Berapa lama Anda dapat menyimpan udara di dalam tabung sebelum menggunakannya. Toko selam juga dapat menguras udara dan mengisinya dengan nitrox? Bahasa Indonesia: #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Jadilah penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join PEMBELIAN PERALATAN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITUS WEB KAMI Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Ulasan Peralatan Skuba Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Selam di Inggris Raya Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran ini. Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional atau rekomendasi dari setiap produsen. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi atau persyaratan khusus dari produsen peralatan.

@timpel49
#AskMark Mark, video yang hebat, suka sekali kontenmu. Baru-baru ini tabung saya diuji hidronya. Tabung itu diisi dengan udara. Berapa lama Anda dapat menyimpan udara di dalam tabung sebelum menggunakannya. Toko selam juga dapat menguras udara dan mengisinya dengan nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Menjadi penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

PEMBELIAN PERLENGKAPAN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITUS WEB KAMI

Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Ulasan Perlengkapan Scuba
Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan
Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris
Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut.

Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional atau rekomendasi dari setiap produsen. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi atau persyaratan khusus dari produsen peralatan.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Berapa Lama Anda Dapat Menyimpan Udara di Dalam Tabung? #AskMark #scubadiving

Daftar Lengkap Pertunjukan Selam dengan Tautan: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 JANUARI: Boot Düsseldorf (Pameran Perahu Internasional) 1-2 FEBRUARI: Duikvaker 21-23 FEBRUARI: European Dive Show (EUDI) 21-23 FEBRUARI: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia 1-2 MARET: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15-16 MARET: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28-30 MARET: Mediterranean Diving Show 4-6 APRIL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22-25 MEI: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) 31 MEI – 1 JUNI: Scuba Show 13-15 JUNI: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) SEPTEMBER Bahasa Indonesia: 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show 17-19 OKTOBER: Diving Talks 11-14 NOVEMBER: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Jadilah penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join PEMBELIAN PERALATAN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITUS WEB KAMI Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Ulasan Peralatan Skuba Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Selam di Inggris Raya Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut. Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional atau rekomendasi dari setiap produsen. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi atau persyaratan khusus dari produsen peralatan. 00:00 Pendahuluan 01:35 Iklan Scuba.com 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterranean 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Diving Talks 11:58 DEMA

Daftar Lengkap Pertunjukan Selam dengan Tautan:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 JANUARI: Boot Düsseldorf (Pameran Perahu Internasional)
1-2 FEBRUARI: Duikvaker
21-23 FEBRUARI: Pameran Selam Eropa (EUDI)
21-23 FEBRUARI: Pameran Perjalanan Wisata Menyelam (DRT), Malaysia
1-2 MARET: GO Diving Show (Pameran Selam Inggris)
15-16 MARET: Festival Kelautan ADEX / OZTek Australia
28-30 MARET: Pertunjukan Selam Mediterania
4-6 APRIL: Pameran Selam Asia (ADEX)
22-25 MEI: Pameran Selam Thailand (TDEX)
31 MEI – 1 JUNI: Pertunjukan Scuba
13-15 JUNI: Pameran Selam Internasional Malaysia (MIDE)
6-7 SEPTEMBER: Pameran GO Diving ANZ
17-19 OKTOBER: Diskusi Menyelam
11-14 NOVEMBER: Pameran DEMA

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Menjadi penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

PEMBELIAN PERLENGKAPAN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITUS WEB KAMI

Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Ulasan Perlengkapan Scuba
Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan
Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris
Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut.

Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional atau rekomendasi dari setiap produsen. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi atau persyaratan khusus dari produsen peralatan.
00: 00 Pendahuluan
01:35 Iklan Scuba.com
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 Waktu Standar Timur
05:04 GO Pertunjukan Selam Inggris
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediterania
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Pertunjukan selam
09:36 TENGAH
10:06 GO Menyelam ANZ
11:09 Pembicaraan Menyelam
11:58 WIB

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Pertunjukan Selam Mendatang di Tahun 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Penyelam AS Barrington Scott telah menetapkan Rekor Dunia Guinness yang terverifikasi untuk waktu tercepat menyelam di tujuh benua. Dewan Kota Cartagena mengatakan pihaknya sedang bersiap untuk memperketat akses ke sistem Cueva del Agua (Gua Air) di Spanyol selatan, menyusul kematian seorang penyelam wanita berusia 37 tahun di sana pada tanggal 18 Januari. Dan seorang pembangun habitat bawah air baru saja memperpanjang rekor untuk waktu terlama yang dihabiskan di bawah air. Bahasa Indonesia: https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Jadilah penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join PEMBELIAN PERALATAN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITUS WEB KAMI Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Ulasan Peralatan Menyelam Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Menyelam, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris Raya Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk iklan dalam merek kami ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut. Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional atau rekomendasi untuk setiap produsen. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi atau persyaratan khusus dari produsen peralatan.

Penyelam AS Barrington Scott telah menetapkan Rekor Dunia Guinness yang terverifikasi untuk waktu tercepat menyelam di tujuh benua. Dewan Kota Cartagena mengatakan pihaknya sedang bersiap untuk memperketat akses ke sistem Cueva del Agua (Gua Air) di Spanyol selatan, menyusul kematian seorang penyelam wanita berusia 37 tahun di sana pada tanggal 18 Januari. Dan seorang pembangun habitat bawah air baru saja memperpanjang rekor untuk waktu terlama yang dihabiskan di bawah air.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Menjadi penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

PEMBELIAN PERLENGKAPAN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITUS WEB KAMI

Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Ulasan Perlengkapan Scuba
Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan
Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris
Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut.

Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional atau rekomendasi dari setiap produsen. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi atau persyaratan khusus dari produsen peralatan.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Gua Spanyol Ditutup Setelah Terjadi Kematian #scuba #podcast #berita

Berlangganan

MARI KITA TETAP BERHUBUNGAN!

Dapatkan rangkuman mingguan semua berita dan artikel Divernet Masker Selam
Kami tidak mengirim spam! Baca kami baca kebijakan privasi kami. untuk info lebih lanjut.
Berlangganan
Beritahu
tamu

0 komentar
Paling Banyak Dipilih
Terbaru sulung
Masukan Inline
Lihat semua komentar
komentar terbaru
mikropon: 4 penyelam tewas setelah tersedot ke dalam pipa
Al Catalfumo: Kematian karang di Karibia
Aidan Karley: Penyelam gua bertahan 60 jam di kantong udara
Darren: Bisakah Anda menyelam setelah stroke?
Simon Walsh: Kematian karang di Karibia
Berita Baru
Niue love: A Valentine’s Day gift for divers Niue love: A Valentine’s Day gift for divers 
Kapal wisata terbalik di Teluk Suez Kapal wisata terbalik di Teluk Suez
Paus pembunuh terakhir yang ditawan Prancis menghadapi nasib yang tidak menentu Paus pembunuh terakhir yang ditawan Prancis menghadapi nasib yang tidak menentu
Novel grafis menyoroti penyelaman jaring hantu Novel grafis menyoroti penyelaman jaring hantu
DNA membuktikannya: Paus pembunuh dibunuh demi hati hiu putih DNA membuktikannya: Paus pembunuh dibunuh demi hati hiu putih
MAIB memperingatkan, berhati-hatilah saat memilih kapal selam Laut Merah MAIB memperingatkan, berhati-hatilah saat memilih kapal selam Laut Merah
Terhubung dengan kami
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Thread
Gambar tanpa atribusi di situs ini adalah hak cipta dari fotografer.
Hubungi Majalah DIVER untuk rincian.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Thread
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Terbatas. Hak cipta dilindungi.
Langganan Hadiah
Berlangganan seharga £3/bulan