Penyelam dan perenang snorkel didesak untuk mengambil tindakan demi perairan Inggris dengan Motion for the Ocean

Motion for the ocean

The UK’s waters are under threat, but divers and snorkellers now have a powerful new way to make a difference – Motion for the Ocean.

Motion for the Ocean, an initiative designed to help local councils – both inland and at the coast – to take meaningful action to protect blue spaces, has launched a brand-new online toolkit available to all divers, snorkellers and other water users who want to get involved. 

BSAC, a leading voice for the UK diving community, has partnered with Motion for the Ocean to support this initiative and is calling on all divers — regardless of training affiliation — to take action. The toolkit provides step-by-step guidance to help individuals, dive clubs and the diving trade engage with their local councils and push for change. 

What is a ‘Motion for the Ocean’? 

A Motion for the Ocean is a formal pledge that a council makes to recognise the critical role of the ocean and commit to taking real action to protect it. If a Motion for the Ocean is passed, the council agrees to embed ocean recovery into its policies and decision-making, ensuring that the health of blue spaces is a priority in areas such as planning, economic development, and education. 

By passing a motion, councils commit to eight pledges, including: 

✔️ Embedding ocean recovery into all strategic plans and decisions 
✔️ Supporting marine conservation and improving water quality 
✔️ Ensuring local planning considers the impact on UK rivers and seas 
✔️ Growing ocean literacy and increasing public engagement 
✔️ Calling on the government to put the ocean into net recovery by 2030 

Public support is key — councillors need to know their communities care about healthy blue spaces to take action. 

What’s inside the toolkit? 

✔️ A ready-to-use email template for contacting councillors 
✔️ Guidance on crafting effective messages to get results 
✔️ Advice for clubs on inviting councillors for a Try Dive to highlight the importance of healthy waters 

It’s easy to get involved – and you don’t need to be an expert! 

You don’t have to be a marine conservation expert or know all the science — just a passion for protecting the waters you love is enough. The toolkit makes it simple, with ready-made resources and clear steps to follow. Plus, BSAC and Motion for the Ocean are there to help! If you have questions or need support, you won’t be alone. 

Emily Cunningham MBE, co-founder of Motion for the Ocean, said: "Divers and snorkellers see first-hand the impact of pollution and environmental decline. Motion for the Ocean gives them the tools to turn concern into action by working with their councils. Every email, every conversation, and every step taken helps secure a healthier future for UK waters.” 

Katherine Knight, BSAC Chair of Environment and Sustainability said: “This is a fantastic initiative, Emily has made ‘thinking ocean’ accessible for councils across the country and this is already paying dividends with the strong uptake and commitment to support the Motion for the Ocean. Regardless of whether you live by the sea or inland, you can encourage your local council to bring the ocean into their conversations and decision making.”

Local councils play a key role in protecting our rivers and seas, but they need public support to prioritise protection. By reaching out, divers can directly influence decisions that affect the waters they love. 

To access the toolkit and start making a difference, Klik di sini.

Gerakan untuk Lautan
Cllr Emma Oldham of Newark & Sherwood District Council_Credit Newark & Sherwood District Council
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark, video yang hebat, suka sekali kontenmu. Baru-baru ini tabung saya diuji hidronya. Tabung itu diisi dengan udara. Berapa lama Anda dapat menyimpan udara di dalam tabung sebelum menggunakannya. Toko selam juga dapat menguras udara dan mengisinya dengan nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@timpel49
#AskMark Mark, video yang hebat, suka sekali kontenmu. Baru-baru ini tabung saya diuji hidronya. Tabung itu diisi dengan udara. Berapa lama Anda dapat menyimpan udara di dalam tabung sebelum menggunakannya. Toko selam juga dapat menguras udara dan mengisinya dengan nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Berapa Lama Anda Dapat Menyimpan Udara di Dalam Tabung? #AskMark #scubadiving

Daftar Lengkap Pertunjukan Selam dengan Tautan: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 JANUARI: Boot Düsseldorf (Pameran Perahu Internasional) 1-2 FEBRUARI: Duikvaker 21-23 FEBRUARI: European Dive Show (EUDI) 21-23 FEBRUARI: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia 1-2 MARET: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15-16 MARET: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28-30 MARET: Mediterranean Diving Show 4-6 APRIL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22-25 MEI: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) 31 MEI – 1 JUNI: Scuba Show 13-15 JUNI: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) SEPTEMBER Bahasa Indonesia: 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show 17-19 OKTOBER: Diving Talks 11-14 NOVEMBER: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Daftar Lengkap Pertunjukan Selam dengan Tautan:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 JANUARI: Boot Düsseldorf (Pameran Perahu Internasional)
1-2 FEBRUARI: Duikvaker
21-23 FEBRUARI: Pameran Selam Eropa (EUDI)
21-23 FEBRUARI: Pameran Perjalanan Wisata Menyelam (DRT), Malaysia
1-2 MARET: GO Diving Show (Pameran Selam Inggris)
15-16 MARET: Festival Kelautan ADEX / OZTek Australia
28-30 MARET: Pertunjukan Selam Mediterania
4-6 APRIL: Pameran Selam Asia (ADEX)
22-25 MEI: Pameran Selam Thailand (TDEX)
31 MEI – 1 JUNI: Pertunjukan Scuba
13-15 JUNI: Pameran Selam Internasional Malaysia (MIDE)
6-7 SEPTEMBER: Pameran GO Diving ANZ
17-19 OKTOBER: Diskusi Menyelam
11-14 NOVEMBER: Pameran DEMA

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Pertunjukan Selam Mendatang di Tahun 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Penyelam AS Barrington Scott telah menetapkan Rekor Dunia Guinness yang terverifikasi untuk waktu tercepat menyelam di tujuh benua. Dewan Kota Cartagena mengatakan pihaknya sedang bersiap untuk memperketat akses ke sistem Cueva del Agua (Gua Air) di Spanyol selatan, menyusul kematian seorang penyelam wanita berusia 37 tahun di sana pada tanggal 18 Januari. Dan seorang pembangun habitat bawah air baru saja memperpanjang rekor untuk waktu terlama yang dihabiskan di bawah air. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Penyelam AS Barrington Scott telah menetapkan Rekor Dunia Guinness yang terverifikasi untuk waktu tercepat menyelam di tujuh benua. Dewan Kota Cartagena mengatakan pihaknya sedang bersiap untuk memperketat akses ke sistem Cueva del Agua (Gua Air) di Spanyol selatan, menyusul kematian seorang penyelam wanita berusia 37 tahun di sana pada tanggal 18 Januari. Dan seorang pembangun habitat bawah air baru saja memperpanjang rekor untuk waktu terlama yang dihabiskan di bawah air.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Gua Spanyol Ditutup Setelah Terjadi Kematian #scuba #podcast #berita

