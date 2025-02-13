Langganan Majalah
Hapus Iklan seharga £3/bulan
Sign in

Divers voices to shape climate action in first ever national survey

Ikuti kami di Google Berita
Berlangganan Buletin Mingguan kami
Divers voices to shape climate action in first ever national survey

On Monday 3rd of February 2025, Divers for Climate will be launching a nationwide survey encouraging the diving community to share its collective experience.

Divers are on the frontlines of climate change, witnessing firsthand how warming oceans and extreme conditions transform reefs, kelp forests, and marine life. Now, for the pertama kali, a national survey is giving divers the chance to share their experiences and perspectives on climate change, with the results set to inform key policy recommendations.

The survey—conducted by researchers from the University of Queensland, RMIT University, the University of Tasmania and the University of North Carolina, in partnership with Divers for Climate,—is the first of its kind to capture divers' insights on climate impacts, attitudes, and action. With a goal of 2,000 responses throughout February, the survey findings will contribute to a report highlighting the challenges facing marine-dependent communities and the role divers can play in driving climate solutions.

By participating, divers will help shape critical policy discussions and advocate for stronger protections for our marine environments. As a bonus, survey participants will also have the chance to win prizes from ocean-loving sponsors.

Lead researcher, and founder and CEO of Divers for Climate, Dr. Yolanda Waters, says, “Divers are direct witnesses to the reality of climate change. But despite their deep connection to the ocean, divers’ voices are largely absent from national climate discussions. This survey is about changing that.”

Dr. Waters emphasizes that divers' experiences offer powerful, real-world insights into the state of our oceans. “We need decision-makers to understand what's happening beneath the surface and recognise the role divers can play in shaping climate solutions. This survey will help ensure their perspectives are heard.”

The results of the survey will be compiled into a public report, launching later ths year, with recommendations aimed at supporting marine industries, coastal communities, and ocean conservation efforts.

PressRelease QR Code
Divers voices to shape climate action in first ever national survey 2

Take the survey here: https://uniofqueensland.syd1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bJ92YMP48haEiF0

Divers For Climate – A community-led initiative comprising of SCUBA divers, freedivers, commercial divers, snorkelers, sea rangers, underwater photographers, tourism operators, scientists, and guides. It empowers divers to become climate advocates; by sharing their unique, firsthand experiences of climate impacts on marine environments.

National Divers Survey 2025 – Divers for Climate have partnered with leading researchers to conduct the first official national survey requesting divers’ perceptions and experiences of climate change. This will be the very first scientific study collecting and reporting real-life personal experiences of climate change underwater.

Pusat Episode Podcast dari Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark, video yang hebat, suka sekali kontenmu. Baru-baru ini tabung saya diuji hidronya. Tabung itu diisi dengan udara. Berapa lama Anda dapat menyimpan udara di dalam tabung sebelum menggunakannya. Toko selam juga dapat menguras udara dan mengisinya dengan nitrox? Bahasa Indonesia: #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Jadilah penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join PEMBELIAN PERALATAN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITUS WEB KAMI Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Ulasan Peralatan Skuba Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Selam di Inggris Raya Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran ini. Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional atau rekomendasi dari setiap produsen. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi atau persyaratan khusus dari produsen peralatan.

@timpel49
#AskMark Mark, video yang hebat, suka sekali kontenmu. Baru-baru ini tabung saya diuji hidronya. Tabung itu diisi dengan udara. Berapa lama Anda dapat menyimpan udara di dalam tabung sebelum menggunakannya. Toko selam juga dapat menguras udara dan mengisinya dengan nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Menjadi penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

PEMBELIAN PERLENGKAPAN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITUS WEB KAMI

Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Ulasan Perlengkapan Scuba
Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan
Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris
Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut.

Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional atau rekomendasi dari setiap produsen. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi atau persyaratan khusus dari produsen peralatan.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Berapa Lama Anda Dapat Menyimpan Udara di Dalam Tabung? #AskMark #scubadiving

Daftar Lengkap Pertunjukan Selam dengan Tautan: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 JANUARI: Boot Düsseldorf (Pameran Perahu Internasional) 1-2 FEBRUARI: Duikvaker 21-23 FEBRUARI: European Dive Show (EUDI) 21-23 FEBRUARI: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia 1-2 MARET: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15-16 MARET: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28-30 MARET: Mediterranean Diving Show 4-6 APRIL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22-25 MEI: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) 31 MEI – 1 JUNI: Scuba Show 13-15 JUNI: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) SEPTEMBER Bahasa Indonesia: 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show 17-19 OKTOBER: Diving Talks 11-14 NOVEMBER: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Jadilah penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join PEMBELIAN PERALATAN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITUS WEB KAMI Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Ulasan Peralatan Skuba Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Selam di Inggris Raya Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut. Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional atau rekomendasi dari setiap produsen. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi atau persyaratan khusus dari produsen peralatan. 00:00 Pendahuluan 01:35 Iklan Scuba.com 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterranean 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Diving Talks 11:58 DEMA

Daftar Lengkap Pertunjukan Selam dengan Tautan:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 JANUARI: Boot Düsseldorf (Pameran Perahu Internasional)
1-2 FEBRUARI: Duikvaker
21-23 FEBRUARI: Pameran Selam Eropa (EUDI)
21-23 FEBRUARI: Pameran Perjalanan Wisata Menyelam (DRT), Malaysia
1-2 MARET: GO Diving Show (Pameran Selam Inggris)
15-16 MARET: Festival Kelautan ADEX / OZTek Australia
28-30 MARET: Pertunjukan Selam Mediterania
4-6 APRIL: Pameran Selam Asia (ADEX)
22-25 MEI: Pameran Selam Thailand (TDEX)
31 MEI – 1 JUNI: Pertunjukan Scuba
13-15 JUNI: Pameran Selam Internasional Malaysia (MIDE)
6-7 SEPTEMBER: Pameran GO Diving ANZ
17-19 OKTOBER: Diskusi Menyelam
11-14 NOVEMBER: Pameran DEMA

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Menjadi penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

PEMBELIAN PERLENGKAPAN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITUS WEB KAMI

Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Ulasan Perlengkapan Scuba
Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan
Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris
Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut.

Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional atau rekomendasi dari setiap produsen. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi atau persyaratan khusus dari produsen peralatan.
00: 00 Pendahuluan
01:35 Iklan Scuba.com
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 Waktu Standar Timur
05:04 GO Pertunjukan Selam Inggris
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediterania
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Pertunjukan selam
09:36 TENGAH
10:06 GO Menyelam ANZ
11:09 Pembicaraan Menyelam
11:58 WIB

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Pertunjukan Selam Mendatang di Tahun 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Penyelam AS Barrington Scott telah menetapkan Rekor Dunia Guinness yang terverifikasi untuk waktu tercepat menyelam di tujuh benua. Dewan Kota Cartagena mengatakan pihaknya sedang bersiap untuk memperketat akses ke sistem Cueva del Agua (Gua Air) di Spanyol selatan, menyusul kematian seorang penyelam wanita berusia 37 tahun di sana pada tanggal 18 Januari. Dan seorang pembangun habitat bawah air baru saja memperpanjang rekor untuk waktu terlama yang dihabiskan di bawah air. Bahasa Indonesia: https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Jadilah penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join PEMBELIAN PERALATAN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITUS WEB KAMI Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Ulasan Peralatan Menyelam Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Menyelam, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris Raya Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk iklan dalam merek kami ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut. Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional atau rekomendasi untuk setiap produsen. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi atau persyaratan khusus dari produsen peralatan.

Penyelam AS Barrington Scott telah menetapkan Rekor Dunia Guinness yang terverifikasi untuk waktu tercepat menyelam di tujuh benua. Dewan Kota Cartagena mengatakan pihaknya sedang bersiap untuk memperketat akses ke sistem Cueva del Agua (Gua Air) di Spanyol selatan, menyusul kematian seorang penyelam wanita berusia 37 tahun di sana pada tanggal 18 Januari. Dan seorang pembangun habitat bawah air baru saja memperpanjang rekor untuk waktu terlama yang dihabiskan di bawah air.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Menjadi penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

PEMBELIAN PERLENGKAPAN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITUS WEB KAMI

Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Ulasan Perlengkapan Scuba
Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan
Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris
Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut.

Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional atau rekomendasi dari setiap produsen. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi atau persyaratan khusus dari produsen peralatan.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Gua Spanyol Ditutup Setelah Terjadi Kematian #scuba #podcast #berita

Berlangganan

MARI KITA TETAP BERHUBUNGAN!

Dapatkan rangkuman mingguan semua berita dan artikel Divernet Masker Selam
Kami tidak mengirim spam! Baca kami baca kebijakan privasi kami. untuk info lebih lanjut.
Berlangganan
Beritahu
tamu

0 komentar
Paling Banyak Dipilih
Terbaru sulung
Masukan Inline
Lihat semua komentar
komentar terbaru
mikropon: 4 penyelam tewas setelah tersedot ke dalam pipa
Al Catalfumo: Kematian karang di Karibia
Aidan Karley: Penyelam gua bertahan 60 jam di kantong udara
Darren: Bisakah Anda menyelam setelah stroke?
Simon Walsh: Kematian karang di Karibia
Berita Baru
Divers voices to shape climate action in first ever national survey Divers voices to shape climate action in first ever national survey
Paus bungkuk lain berhasil dilepaskan dari Skye Paus bungkuk lain berhasil dilepaskan dari Skye
IPO sambut penyelam Inggris di Crystal Rock, Pulau Komodo IPO sambut penyelam Inggris di Crystal Rock, Pulau Komodo
Tonton Menyelam ke dalam Kegelapan dengan Suunto Tonton Menyelam ke dalam Kegelapan dengan Suunto
DAN meluncurkan 'DANcast', sebuah podcast untuk menginspirasi penyelaman yang lebih baik dan aman DAN meluncurkan 'DANcast', sebuah podcast untuk menginspirasi penyelaman yang lebih baik dan aman
BSAC menunjuk Ketua Kelompok Lingkungan dan Keberlanjutan BSAC menunjuk Ketua Kelompok Lingkungan dan Keberlanjutan
Terhubung dengan kami
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Thread
Gambar tanpa atribusi di situs ini adalah hak cipta dari fotografer.
Hubungi Majalah DIVER untuk rincian.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Thread
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Terbatas. Hak cipta dilindungi.
Langganan Hadiah
Berlangganan seharga £3/bulan