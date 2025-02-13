Divers voices to shape climate action in first ever national survey

On Monday 3rd of February 2025, Divers for Climate will be launching a nationwide survey encouraging the diving community to share its collective experience.

Divers are on the frontlines of climate change, witnessing firsthand how warming oceans and extreme conditions transform reefs, kelp forests, and marine life. Now, for the pertama kali, a national survey is giving divers the chance to share their experiences and perspectives on climate change, with the results set to inform key policy recommendations.

The survey—conducted by researchers from the University of Queensland, RMIT University, the University of Tasmania and the University of North Carolina, in partnership with Divers for Climate,—is the first of its kind to capture divers' insights on climate impacts, attitudes, and action. With a goal of 2,000 responses throughout February, the survey findings will contribute to a report highlighting the challenges facing marine-dependent communities and the role divers can play in driving climate solutions.

By participating, divers will help shape critical policy discussions and advocate for stronger protections for our marine environments. As a bonus, survey participants will also have the chance to win prizes from ocean-loving sponsors.

Lead researcher, and founder and CEO of Divers for Climate, Dr. Yolanda Waters, says, “Divers are direct witnesses to the reality of climate change. But despite their deep connection to the ocean, divers’ voices are largely absent from national climate discussions. This survey is about changing that.”

Dr. Waters emphasizes that divers' experiences offer powerful, real-world insights into the state of our oceans. “We need decision-makers to understand what's happening beneath the surface and recognise the role divers can play in shaping climate solutions. This survey will help ensure their perspectives are heard.”

The results of the survey will be compiled into a public report, launching later ths year, with recommendations aimed at supporting marine industries, coastal communities, and ocean conservation efforts.

Take the survey here: https://uniofqueensland.syd1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bJ92YMP48haEiF0

Divers For Climate – A community-led initiative comprising of SCUBA divers, freedivers, commercial divers, snorkelers, sea rangers, underwater photographers, tourism operators, scientists, and guides. It empowers divers to become climate advocates; by sharing their unique, firsthand experiences of climate impacts on marine environments.

National Divers Survey 2025 – Divers for Climate have partnered with leading researchers to conduct the first official national survey requesting divers’ perceptions and experiences of climate change. This will be the very first scientific study collecting and reporting real-life personal experiences of climate change underwater.