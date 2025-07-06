Penyelam Scapa menemukan artefak HMS Vanguard

Lonceng dan artefak terkait senjata dari kapal perang HMS pada PD I Pelopor have been recovered by scuba divers in Scapa Flow on behalf of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN).

The ship’s sinking in 1917 is believed to have resulted in the biggest accidental loss of life in a single incident in the Royal Navy’s history.

The objects had been identified eight years ago after a dive-team had marked the centenary of the ship’s sinking in 1917 by spending 500 hours mapping the wreck-site, which was spread over a wide area by the force of the explosions that sank the ship. A further survey dilaksanakan pada tahun 2023.

HMS Pelopor adalah Dreadnought seberat 19,560 ton yang diluncurkan di Barrow-in-Furness pada tahun 1909, dan terlibat dalam Pertempuran Jutland pada tahun 1916.

Kapal perang HMS Vanguard hilang pada tahun 1917 (Royal Navy)

Sebagian besar karirnya dihabiskan untuk patroli Laut Utara tetapi pada tanggal 9 Juli 1917, serangkaian majalah explosions occurred while she was at anchor in Scapa Flow. She sank within minutes, with only two of the 848 officers and crew surviving.

Bangkai kapal, yang terletak di kedalaman 34 m, baru dilindungi sebagai kuburan perang pada tahun 1984, saat itu bangkai kapal telah banyak diselamatkan untuk diambil logam non-ferrous-nya. Bagian tengah telah diangkat untuk dijadikan besi tua, meskipun bagian lain termasuk haluan dan buritan tetap utuh di dasar laut.

HMS Pelopor is a Sovereign Immune Wreck, so diving requires special permission from the Ministry of Defence. The project to raise the artefacts conceived by the NMRN and Scapa Flow Museum was three years in the making.

It was carried out with the full support of the Vanguard Crew Photos Project, which is trying to collect photographs of all the warship’s crew through their descendants, and other bodies including the Receiver of Wreck and MoD.

Jendela enam hari

A volunteer dive-team operating from the Orkney charter-boat Husky, as on the previous surveys, had a six-day window from 29 June in which to recover the artefacts, working in an area extending more than 750m from the wreck-site.

The bell, which had been distorted by the explosion that flung it from the ship, lay about 200m from the main site, with a hole on top where a crown would once have been.

Pelat kampanye Nil dari Vanguard (Survei HMS Vanguard 2023 / Marjo Tynkkynen)

Also brought to the surface were a tampion or gun-barrel plug thought to be made of horse-hair and leather, and a metal badge commemorating the Battle of the Nile from one of the main guns. This displayed a bust of Admiral Lord Nelson, who had captained an earlier Pelopor.

Mengikuti konservasi oleh Museum Nasional Angkatan Laut Kerajaan, the artefacts are set to be loaned to Orkney’s Museum Aliran Scapa untuk dipajang. Lonceng kapal utama dapat dilihat di Museum Dermaga di Barrow-in-Furness.

Lonceng HMS Vanguard dipajang di Museum Dermaga Barrow

Kapal perang Angkatan Laut Kerajaan Inggris akan membawa tiga hingga lima lonceng. Selain lonceng kapal utama, kemungkinan besar ada lonceng di dek belakang, satu di ruang mesin dan yang lebih kecil untuk setiap perahu dan ruang makan kapal.

