Langganan Majalah
Hapus Iklan seharga £3/bulan
Sign in

Penyelam Scapa menemukan artefak HMS Vanguard

Ikuti kami di Google Berita
Berlangganan Buletin Mingguan kami
Seorang penyelam menyalakan nama Vanguard (Survei HMS Vanguard 2023 / Marjo Tynkkynen)
Seorang penyelam menyalakan nama Vanguard (Survei HMS Vanguard 2023 / Marjo Tynkkynen)

Lonceng dan artefak terkait senjata dari kapal perang HMS pada PD I Pelopor have been recovered by scuba divers in Scapa Flow on behalf of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN). 

The ship’s sinking in 1917 is believed to have resulted in the biggest accidental loss of life in a single incident in the Royal Navy’s history.

The objects had been identified eight years ago after a dive-team had marked the centenary of the ship’s sinking in 1917 by spending 500 hours mapping the wreck-site, which was spread over a wide area by the force of the explosions that sank the ship. A further survey dilaksanakan pada tahun 2023.

HMS Pelopor adalah Dreadnought seberat 19,560 ton yang diluncurkan di Barrow-in-Furness pada tahun 1909, dan terlibat dalam Pertempuran Jutland pada tahun 1916.

Kapal perang HMS Vanguard hilang pada tahun 1917 (Royal Navy)
Kapal perang HMS Vanguard hilang pada tahun 1917 (Royal Navy)

Sebagian besar karirnya dihabiskan untuk patroli Laut Utara tetapi pada tanggal 9 Juli 1917, serangkaian majalah explosions occurred while she was at anchor in Scapa Flow. She sank within minutes, with only two of the 848 officers and crew surviving.

Bangkai kapal, yang terletak di kedalaman 34 m, baru dilindungi sebagai kuburan perang pada tahun 1984, saat itu bangkai kapal telah banyak diselamatkan untuk diambil logam non-ferrous-nya. Bagian tengah telah diangkat untuk dijadikan besi tua, meskipun bagian lain termasuk haluan dan buritan tetap utuh di dasar laut.

HMS Pelopor is a Sovereign Immune Wreck, so diving requires special permission from the Ministry of Defence. The project to raise the artefacts conceived by the NMRN and Scapa Flow Museum was three years in the making.

It was carried out with the full support of the Vanguard Crew Photos Project, which is trying to collect photographs of all the warship’s crew through their descendants, and other bodies including the Receiver of Wreck and MoD.

Jendela enam hari

A volunteer dive-team operating from the Orkney charter-boat Husky, as on the previous surveys, had a six-day window from 29 June in which to recover the artefacts, working in an area extending more than 750m from the wreck-site.

The bell, which had been distorted by the explosion that flung it from the ship, lay about 200m from the main site, with a hole on top where a crown would once have been.

Pelat kampanye Nil dari Vanguard (Survei HMS Vanguard 2023 / Marjo Tynkkynen)
Pelat kampanye Nil dari Vanguard (Survei HMS Vanguard 2023 / Marjo Tynkkynen)

Also brought to the surface were a tampion or gun-barrel plug thought to be made of horse-hair and leather, and a metal badge commemorating the Battle of the Nile from one of the main guns. This displayed a bust of Admiral Lord Nelson, who had captained an earlier Pelopor.

Mengikuti konservasi oleh Museum Nasional Angkatan Laut Kerajaan, the artefacts are set to be loaned to Orkney’s Museum Aliran Scapa untuk dipajang. Lonceng kapal utama dapat dilihat di Museum Dermaga di Barrow-in-Furness.

Lonceng HMS Vanguard dipajang di Museum Dermaga Barrow
Lonceng HMS Vanguard dipajang di Museum Dermaga Barrow

Kapal perang Angkatan Laut Kerajaan Inggris akan membawa tiga hingga lima lonceng. Selain lonceng kapal utama, kemungkinan besar ada lonceng di dek belakang, satu di ruang mesin dan yang lebih kecil untuk setiap perahu dan ruang makan kapal.

Juga di Divernet: Citra baru penyelam menerangi kapal perang Scapa, Scapa Flow 100 Sejarah & Bangkai Kapal, Alur Menyelam Scapa, Ziarah ke Arus Scapa

Pusat Episode Podcast dari Scuba Diver Mag
Afiliasi Perlengkapan yang Diperbarui: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Heyo! Telah belajar tentang sidemount dan saya kesulitan menemukan contoh yang jelas tentang cara memasang tangki. Saya tahu itu akan dibahas dalam pelatihan, tetapi saya perlu tahu apa yang harus didapat sebelum saya mengikuti kelas, tidak ada toko sidemount yang bagus di dekat saya. Bisakah Anda tunjukkan bagaimana tangki sidemount dan tangki deco/stage dipasang? Silakan kunjungi situs web kami untuk berita Scuba lebih lanjut, fotografi bawah air, petunjuk & saran, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Tautan Afiliasi Penting untuk Diikuti 🔗 Dapatkan Diskon 15% untuk Penawaran eSIM Internasional! Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Beli Perlengkapan Selam di Sini: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Situs web: https://divernet.com/ Situs web: https://godivingshow.com/ Situs web: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Untuk pertanyaan bisnis: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Video yang disarankan untuk Anda: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ Tentang Majalah Scuba Diver. Selamat datang di Majalah Scuba Diver! Kami bersemangat tentang segala hal yang berhubungan dengan dunia bawah laut. Sebagai majalah dengan distribusi gratis di Eropa, ANZ, dan Amerika Utara, kami memberi Anda berita terbaru tentang selam skuba, mulai dari destinasi wisata selam yang epik dan ulasan peralatan yang jujur ​​hingga saran ahli, berita, dan kisah bawah air yang menginspirasi. Apakah Anda seorang penyelam berpengalaman atau baru memulai perjalanan bawah air, konten kami dirancang untuk membuat Anda tetap mendapat informasi, terinspirasi, dan siap untuk penyelaman berikutnya. Bergabunglah, jelajahi, dan tetap terhubung dengan dunia selam scuba bersama kami! Bergabunglah dengan kami dan jangan pernah melewatkan petualangan apa pun! Untuk pertanyaan Bisnis, silakan gunakan informasi kontak di bawah ini: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Suka menyelam? Berlangganan sekarang untuk tips perjalanan menyelam, ulasan peralatan, saran selam scuba, penyelaman epik, berita menyelam, dan kisah bawah air!

@jaketarren
#askmark Hai! Saya sedang belajar tentang sidemount dan saya kesulitan menemukan contoh yang jelas tentang cara memasang tangki. Saya tahu itu akan dibahas dalam pelatihan, tetapi saya perlu tahu apa yang harus saya dapatkan sebelum mengikuti kelas, tidak ada toko sidemount yang bagus di dekat saya.

Bisakah Anda tunjukkan bagaimana tangki sidemount dan tangki deco/stage dipasang?

Silakan kunjungi situs web kami untuk berita Scuba lebih lanjut, fotografi bawah air, petunjuk & saran, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/

✅ Tautan Afiliasi Penting untuk Diikuti

🔗 Dapatkan Diskon 15% untuk Penawaran eSIM Internasional! Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Beli Perlengkapan Selam di Sini:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧 adalah 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐫𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

Tetap Terhubung dengan Kami.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Utas: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Situs web: https://divernet.com/
Situs web: https://godivingshow.com/
Situs web: https://rorkmedia.com/

Untuk pertanyaan bisnis: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Video yang disarankan untuk Anda:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Tentang Majalah Scuba Diver.

Selamat datang di Majalah Scuba Diver! Kami sangat antusias dengan segala hal yang berhubungan dengan dunia bawah laut. Sebagai majalah yang didistribusikan secara gratis di Eropa, Australia, dan Amerika Utara, kami menghadirkan informasi terbaru tentang selam skuba, mulai dari destinasi wisata selam yang luar biasa dan ulasan peralatan yang jujur ​​hingga saran dari para ahli, berita, dan kisah-kisah bawah laut yang menginspirasi.

Baik Anda penyelam berpengalaman atau baru memulai perjalanan bawah laut, konten kami dirancang untuk membuat Anda tetap terinformasi, terinspirasi, dan siap untuk penyelaman berikutnya. Bergabunglah, jelajahi, dan tetap terhubung dengan dunia selam skuba bersama kami! Bergabunglah dengan kami dan jangan lewatkan petualangan apa pun!

Untuk pertanyaan Bisnis, silakan gunakan informasi kontak di bawah ini:

📩 Surel: info@scubadivermag.com

Suka menyelam? Berlangganan sekarang untuk tips perjalanan menyelam, ulasan peralatan, saran menyelam, penyelaman epik, berita menyelam, dan kisah bawah laut!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Bagaimana Anda memasang silinder pemasangan samping?

Afiliasi Perlengkapan yang Diperbarui: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Bagaimana cara memasang lampu kilat ke tabung ganda atau tabung tunggal saya sehingga teman saya dapat melihat/menemukan saya bahkan dalam jarak pandang yang buruk atau di malam hari? Tali pengikat yang biasa digunakan pada benda-benda ini selalu membiarkan cahaya jatuh ke bawah dan mengaburkannya. Silakan kunjungi situs web kami untuk berita Scuba lainnya, fotografi bawah air, petunjuk & saran, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Tautan Afiliasi Penting untuk Diikuti 🔗 Dapatkan Diskon 15% untuk Penawaran eSIM Internasional! Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Beli Perlengkapan Selam di Sini: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Tetap Terhubung dengan Kami. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Situs web: https://divernet.com/ Situs web: https://godivingshow.com/ Situs web: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Untuk pertanyaan bisnis: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Video yang disarankan untuk Anda: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ Bahasa Indonesia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ Tentang Majalah Scuba Diver. Selamat datang di Majalah Scuba Diver! Kami sangat menyukai segala hal yang berhubungan dengan dunia bawah laut. Sebagai majalah yang didistribusikan secara gratis di Eropa, ANZ, dan Amerika Utara, kami menghadirkan berita terbaru tentang selam skuba, mulai dari destinasi wisata selam yang epik dan ulasan peralatan yang jujur ​​hingga saran ahli, berita, dan kisah bawah laut yang menginspirasi. Baik Anda penyelam berpengalaman atau baru memulai perjalanan bawah laut, konten kami dirancang untuk membuat Anda tetap terinformasi, terinspirasi, dan siap untuk penyelaman berikutnya. Bergabunglah, jelajahi, dan tetap terhubung dengan dunia selam skuba bersama kami! Bergabunglah dengan kami dan jangan lewatkan petualangan apa pun! Untuk pertanyaan Bisnis, silakan gunakan informasi kontak di bawah ini: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Suka selam skuba? Berlangganan sekarang untuk tips perjalanan menyelam, ulasan peralatan, saran selam skuba, penyelaman epik, berita selam, dan kisah bawah laut! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Bagaimana cara memasang lampu kedip pada tabung silinder tunggal atau ganda saya sehingga teman saya dapat melihat/menemukan saya bahkan dalam jarak pandang yang buruk atau di malam hari? Tali pengikat pada benda-benda ini biasanya akan membuat cahaya jatuh ke bawah dan mengaburkannya.
Silakan kunjungi situs web kami untuk berita Scuba lebih lanjut, fotografi bawah air, petunjuk & saran, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/

✅ Tautan Afiliasi Penting untuk Diikuti

🔗 Dapatkan Diskon 15% untuk Penawaran eSIM Internasional! Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Beli Perlengkapan Selam di Sini:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧 adalah 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐫𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

Tetap Terhubung dengan Kami.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Utas: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Situs web: https://divernet.com/
Situs web: https://godivingshow.com/
Situs web: https://rorkmedia.com/

Untuk pertanyaan bisnis: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Video yang disarankan untuk Anda:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Tentang Majalah Scuba Diver.

Selamat datang di Majalah Scuba Diver! Kami sangat antusias dengan segala hal yang berhubungan dengan dunia bawah laut. Sebagai majalah yang didistribusikan secara gratis di Eropa, Australia, dan Amerika Utara, kami menghadirkan informasi terbaru tentang selam skuba, mulai dari destinasi wisata selam yang luar biasa dan ulasan peralatan yang jujur ​​hingga saran dari para ahli, berita, dan kisah-kisah bawah laut yang menginspirasi.

Baik Anda penyelam berpengalaman atau baru memulai perjalanan bawah laut, konten kami dirancang untuk membuat Anda tetap terinformasi, terinspirasi, dan siap untuk penyelaman berikutnya. Bergabunglah, jelajahi, dan tetap terhubung dengan dunia selam skuba bersama kami! Bergabunglah dengan kami dan jangan lewatkan petualangan apa pun!

Untuk pertanyaan Bisnis, silakan gunakan informasi kontak di bawah ini:

📩 Surel: info@scubadivermag.com

Suka menyelam? Berlangganan sekarang untuk tips perjalanan menyelam, ulasan peralatan, saran menyelam, penyelaman epik, berita menyelam, dan kisah bawah laut!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Bagaimana Cara Memasang Lampu Strobo Berkedip pada Diri Saya Agar Teman Saya Dapat Melihat Saya? #askmark #scubadiving

Bahasa Indonesia: Afiliasi Perlengkapan yang Diperbarui: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Lihat Wakatobi Dive Resort: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Penawaran eSIM Internasional Diskon 15% Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Jadilah penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join PEMBELIAN PERALATAN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITUS WEB KAMI Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Ulasan Peralatan Skuba Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Selam di Inggris Raya Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk iklan dalam merek kami ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut. Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional atau rekomendasi untuk setiap produsen. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi atau persyaratan khusus dari produsen peralatan.

Kunjungi Website Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Penawaran eSIM Internasional Diskon 15% Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Menjadi penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

PEMBELIAN PERLENGKAPAN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITUS WEB KAMI

Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Ulasan Perlengkapan Scuba
Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan
Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris
Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut.

Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional atau rekomendasi dari setiap produsen. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi atau persyaratan khusus dari produsen peralatan.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Apakah Ini Pusat Selam Terbaik yang Pernah Ada? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Berlangganan

MARI KITA TETAP BERHUBUNGAN!

Dapatkan rangkuman mingguan semua berita dan artikel Divernet Masker Selam
Kami tidak mengirim spam! Baca kami baca kebijakan privasi kami. untuk info lebih lanjut.
Berlangganan
Beritahu
tamu

0 komentar
Paling Banyak Dipilih
Terbaru sulung
Masukan Inline
Lihat semua komentar
komentar terbaru
ron: Paus pembunuh mengajak manusia makan siang, berbagi pijatan
Nona Terry: Penyelam seluruh benua pecahkan rekor seminggu lebih cepat
Shawne Moran: Tanggapan DAN terhadap kegagalan
Robert Watts: Penyelam seluruh benua pecahkan rekor seminggu lebih cepat
Shawne Moran: Tanggapan DAN terhadap kegagalan
Berita Baru
Penyelam Scapa menemukan artefak HMS Vanguard Penyelam Scapa menemukan artefak HMS Vanguard
Penjualan terbaik untuk emas batangan: Seruan untuk persidangan perdagangan emas karam Penjualan terbaik untuk emas batangan: Seruan untuk persidangan perdagangan emas karam
Andy Torbet terjun payung ke festival selam Andy Torbet terjun payung ke festival selam
Southend menjadi tuan rumah pembaruan mengenai bangkai kapal di London Southend menjadi tuan rumah pembaruan mengenai bangkai kapal di London
Olivier Leger memamerkan karya seni baru – Duta Besar Olivier Leger memamerkan karya seni baru – Duta Besar
Menuju langkah yang baik: Islandia melakukan hal yang benar bagi paus Menuju langkah yang baik: Islandia melakukan hal yang benar bagi paus
Terhubung dengan kami
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Thread TIK tok
Gambar tanpa atribusi di situs ini adalah hak cipta dari fotografer.
Hubungi Majalah DIVER untuk rincian.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Thread TIK tok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Terbatas. Hak cipta dilindungi.
Langganan Hadiah
Berlangganan seharga £3/bulan