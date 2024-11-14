Sumber Daya Online Terbesar untuk Penyelam Scuba
Pencarian
Tutup kotak telusur ini.

Karang terbesar di dunia ditemukan di Kepulauan Solomon

Ikuti kami di Google Berita
Berlangganan Buletin Mingguan kami
A diver swims alongside the world’s largest coral colony in the Solomon Islands (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
A diver swims alongside the world’s largest coral colony in the Solomon Islands (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

Three times larger than the previous record-breaker and so massive that it can be seen from space, a mega-coral believed to be about 300 years old has been discovered in the Solomon Islands. 

A group of National Geographic Pristine Seas scientists on an expedition on the research vessel Argo spotted – or couldn’t miss – the enormous Pavona clavus organism, which measures 34 x 32m and rises to a height of 5.5m from the seabed. Its total circumference is 183m.

The coral had been putting on weight unobserved in the Three Sisters group of islands in the south-west Pacific for centuries.

Aerial view of the world’s largest coral (Seve Spence / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Aerial view of the world’s largest coral (Seve Spence / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

The team described it as coloured mostly brown with splashes of bright yellows, blues and reds, and providing a spacious habitat for an array of species of juvenile reef fish, crabs, shrimps and other reef invertebrates.

“Just when we think there is nothing left to discover on Planet Earth, we find a massive coral made of nearly one billion little polyps, pulsing with life and colour,” said Enric Sala, National Geographic explorer in residence and founder of Pristine Seas. 

“This is a significant scientific discovery, like finding the world’s tallest tree, but there is cause for alarm. Despite its remote location, this coral is not safe from global warming and other human threats.”  

A diver measures the coral (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
A diver measuring the coral (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

The coral starts at a depth of 13m and goes down to a maximum depth of 39m. When the team first spotted the structure they had thought it might be a shipwreck until underwater cinematographer Manu San Félix dived to make a closer inspection.

“The genetic code of these simple polyps is an enormous encyclopedia that has written how to survive multiple climatic conditions, and until now it does so in the face of ocean warming,” said San Félix.

The coral is about the size of five tennis courts (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
The coral covers about the area of five tennis courts (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

“Large adult coral colonies like this contribute significantly to the recovery of coral reef ecosystems due to their high reproductive potential,” remarked Eric Brown, coral scientist for the Pristine Seas expedition to the Solomon Islands. It had been Brown who identified and measured the previous world-record coral in American samoa

“While the nearby shallow reefs were degraded due to warmer seas, witnessing this large healthy coral oasis in slightly deeper waters is a beacon of hope,” he said.

Measuring the coral proved a challenging task (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Measuring the coral proved a challenging task (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

“Twenty years ago, while working for NOAA, I unexpectedly saw while towboarding on the west side of T’au in American Samoa what is now known as Big Momma, one of the largest recorded corals to date,” recalled Molly Timmers, Pristine Seas’ lead scientist on the expedition.

Big Momma is reckoned to be more than 500 years old and stands more than 6m high, though its circumference is a fraction of that of the Solomon Islands coral at 41m.

“Today I had the incredible opportunity to see an even larger coral in the Solomon Islands,” went on Timmers. “While Big Momma looked like a huge scoop of ice cream plopped down on the reef, this newly discovered coral is as if the ice cream started to melt, spreading forever along the seafloor.”

The coral covers 34x 32m (Manu San Félix, National Geographic Pristine Seas)
‘The ice cream started to melt’ (Manu San Félix, National Geographic Pristine Seas)

The Solomon Islands hosts the second highest coral diversity on the planet, boasting more than 490 known hard and soft species.

The months-long Solomon Islands expedition began in mid-October, with the 18 scientists and film-makers studying ocean health. Tools at their disposal include deep-sea photo and video cameras, scuba surveys, seabird counts, underwater visual surveys, environmental DNA sampling, and a new 1,300m-rated submersible, the Argonauta

Team members (from left) Chris Thompson, Arick Amzaleg and Priscilla Pitakaka on the Argonauta (National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Team-members on the Argonauta submersible (National Geographic Pristine Seas)

“Making a new discovery of this significance is the ultimate dream of every scientist and explorer, and we are delighted that this mega-coral, which will help inspire ocean conservation decision-making, was found here in the beautiful Solomon Islands,” said Paul Rose, Pristine Seas’ expedition head.

The venture represents a partnership between Laut Murni National Geographic and the Solomon Islands government. “The ocean provides for our livelihoods and has contributed so much to our national economy and communities,” said Solomons premier Jeremiah Manele.

“Our survival depends on healthy coral reefs, so this exciting discovery underlines the importance of protecting and sustaining them for future generations.”

Juga di Divernet: PRISTINE SEAS MEMULAI USAHA 5 TAHUN DI PASIFIK, PRISTINE SEAS DIVES BIKINI + 3 ATOLL LAINNYA, TERUMBU MAWAR RAKSASA TAHITI MENAKJUBKAN PENYELAM

Pusat Episode Podcast dari Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Bagaimana Anda menangani penyelaman lanjutan jika penyelaman terakhir Anda sangat menegangkan karena kekurangan udara? Bahasa Indonesia: #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver TAUTAN Jadilah penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Pembelian Peralatan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITUS WEB KAMI Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Ulasan Peralatan Skuba Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Selam di Inggris Raya Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran ini. Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Bagaimana Anda menangani penyelaman lanjutan jika penyelaman terakhir Anda sangat menegangkan karena kekurangan udara?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINK

Menjadi penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Pembelian Perlengkapan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITUS WEB KAMI

Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Ulasan Perlengkapan Scuba
Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan
Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris
Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut.

Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terkandung dalam video ini adalah untuk tujuan informasi umum saja dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Kembali ke Air Setelah Menyelam dengan Buruk? #AskMark #scuba

Tautan Situs Web Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Jadilah penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Pembelian Peralatan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITUS WEB KAMI Situs Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Ulasan Peralatan Skuba Situs Web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan Situs Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Selam di Inggris Raya Situs Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran ini. Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi. 00:00 Pendahuluan 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Spesifikasi 09:40 Ulasan

Tautan Situs Web Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Menjadi penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Pembelian Perlengkapan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITUS WEB KAMI

Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Ulasan Perlengkapan Scuba
Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan
Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris
Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut.

Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terkandung dalam video ini adalah untuk tujuan informasi umum saja dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi.
00: 00 Pendahuluan
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Membuka Kotak
03:51 Spesifikasi
09:40 Ulasan

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

Ulasan Senter Umbilikalis OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 #Unboxing #Ulasan

Minggu ini di podcast, pemandu selam profesional di Filipina dalam masalah setelah mendapat informasi bahwa beberapa dari mereka menerima pembayaran untuk mengukir nama di karang, yang menyebabkan pihak berwenang melipatgandakan uang hadiah untuk informasi apa pun tentang pelakunya. LL Cool J baru-baru ini memberi tahu Guardian bahwa hiu anamatronik di Deep Blue Sea hampir menenggelamkannya. Dan seorang mantan penyelam Angkatan Laut telah memutuskan untuk menjadi orang pertama yang berenang menyeberangi Selat Inggris, dengan punggungnya. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Jadilah penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Pembelian Perlengkapan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITUS WEB KAMI Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Ulasan Peralatan Menyelam Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Menyelam, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris Raya Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk iklan dalam merek kami ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut. Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi.

Minggu ini di podcast, pemandu selam profesional di Filipina dalam masalah setelah mendapat informasi bahwa beberapa dari mereka menerima pembayaran untuk mengukir nama di karang, yang menyebabkan pihak berwenang melipatgandakan uang hadiah untuk informasi apa pun tentang pelakunya. LL Cool J baru-baru ini memberi tahu Guardian bahwa hiu anamatronik di Deep Blue Sea hampir menenggelamkannya. Dan seorang mantan penyelam Angkatan Laut telah memutuskan untuk menjadi orang pertama yang berenang menyeberangi Selat Inggris, dengan punggungnya.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Menjadi penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Pembelian Perlengkapan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITUS WEB KAMI

Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Ulasan Perlengkapan Scuba
Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan
Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris
Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut.

Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terkandung dalam video ini adalah untuk tujuan informasi umum saja dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Pemandu Dibayar untuk Membuat Grafiti di Karang #scuba #berita #podcast

Berlangganan

MARI KITA TETAP BERHUBUNGAN!

Dapatkan rangkuman mingguan semua berita dan artikel Divernet Masker Selam
Kami tidak mengirim spam! Baca kami baca kebijakan privasi kami. untuk info lebih lanjut.

Berlangganan
Beritahu
tamu

0 komentar
Paling Banyak Dipilih
Terbaru sulung
Masukan Inline
Lihat semua komentar
komentar terbaru
Rafael Novi Setya H: Cara mengangkut tangki scuba dengan benar
Eugene: 4 penyelam tewas setelah tersedot ke dalam pipa
Daniel Pir: Apakah Anda mengalami masalah telinga saat menyelam? Ini mungkin masalahnya.
Steve Farrar: Armada Hitam Ben Franklin
Bud Menjual: Kapal Hantu Danau Besar Bagian-2
Berita Baru
Penyelam bangkai kapal memberi penghormatan kepada penerbang PD II di kedua sisi Kanada Penyelam bangkai kapal memberi penghormatan kepada penerbang PD II di kedua sisi Kanada
Penjaga Pantai memandu kapal selam ke penyelam yang hilang Penjaga Pantai memandu kapal selam ke penyelam yang hilang
Penyelam membersihkan bangkai ikan milik petani ikan hantu Penyelam membersihkan bangkai ikan milik petani ikan hantu
Rayakan ulang tahun ke-20 Magic Island Dive Resort pada tahun 2025 Rayakan ulang tahun ke-20 Magic Island Dive Resort pada tahun 2025
Memutar balik waktu: Ubur-ubur yang menua secara terbalik Memutar balik waktu: Ubur-ubur yang menua secara terbalik
Perjuangan warga selama 16 tahun membuahkan hasil dengan MPA Perjuangan warga selama 16 tahun membuahkan hasil dengan MPA

Hubungkan Dengan Kami

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Thread

Gambar tanpa atribusi di situs ini adalah hak cipta dari fotografer.
Hubungi Majalah DIVER untuk rincian.

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Thread

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Terbatas. Hak cipta dilindungi.