Langganan Majalah
Hapus Iklan seharga £3/bulan
Sign in

5km-deep dive reveals aircraft, map + mystery car

Ikuti kami di Google Berita
Berlangganan Buletin Mingguan kami
Exploring the WW2 aircraft carrier USS Yorktown at a depth of around 5,000m (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
Exploring the WW2 aircraft carrier USS Yorktown at a depth of around 5,000m (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)

A mysterious car, the first Battle of Midway warplanes to be found under water and a mural reflecting sailors’ pride in their aircraft-carrier were all surprise discoveries on a deep WW2 wreck last weekend.

That is when an ROV dived through the 5km-deep wreckage of USS Yorktown, as part of an expedition conducted by the Eksplorasi Laut NOAA Tim.

The discoveries were made on 19-20 April using the Penemu Mendalam ROV deployed from the NOAA ship Penjelajah Okeanos. The dives were part of the Papahanaumokuakea ROV & Mapping Expedition, taking place some 1,600km from Honolulu in the north-western Hawaiian Islands of the Pacific.

USS Yorktown (CV-5) saw action in a number of WW2 operations before being sunk by a Japanese submarine following the Battle of Midway, with the deaths of 141 men. The wreck was found in 1998 during a joint US Navy and National Geographic expedition led by Robert Ballard. 

Di 2023 September penyelam reported on a ‘characterisation’ misi to the remains of the 250m-long carrier led by Ocean Exploration Trust from the exploration vessel Nautilus, but the recent dives were the first to explore the vessel's hangar deck.

“The dives in 2025 built on this previous work, providing answers to existing questions and resulting in new mysteries for historians and scientists to puzzle out,” stated NOAA.

Was it a Woody?

The car seen from the ROV (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
Car seen from the ROV (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)

A big surprise for the team came when they spotted the faint outline of a car while peering into the aft hangar deck from the port side.

With the help of experts onshore they later tentatively identified it as a black 1940-41 Ford Super Deluxe ‘Woody’ – but have invited others to let them know if they have other ideas.

The car, showing its rectangular rear windows, a split windscreen, parking lights above the headlamps and chrome bumper (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
The car, showing its rectangular rear windows, split windscreen, parking lights above the headlamps and chrome bumper (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)

The words “SHIP SERVICE – NAVY” could be seen on part of the car’s front plate. One theory is that Rear Admiral Frank Fletcher, Captain Elliott Buckmaster or other officers might have used it while conducting business in foreign ports.

However, the mystery is why it would have remained stowed in the hangar deck after the ship’s 48hr stop at Pearl Harbor for repairs, when she was known to be heading to the Battle of Midway. 

The front plate reads ‘SHIP SERVICE – NAVY’ (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
The front plate reads ‘SHIP SERVICE – NAVY’ (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
The boxy car had a canvas top, chrome bumper and spare tyre at the rear (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
The boxy car had a canvas top, chrome bumper and spare tyre at the rear (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)

During the battle, desperate attempts had to made to correct a list to the carrier by jettisoning aircraft and guns, so the team wondered whether the car had some significance that stopped it from being thrown overboard as well.

Restored 41 Ford Super Deluxe ‘Woody’ (Sicnag)
Restored 41 Ford Super Deluxe ‘Woody’ (Sicnag)

Aircraft and world map

Also resulting from the ROV dives was the first-ever discovery of aircraft lying under water on the Midway battlefield.

Despite numerous entanglement hazards, Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration ROV pilots were able to access Yorktown’s hangar deck via the ship’s no 3 elevator shaft. There in the aft starboard quarter they found the jumbled wreckage of at least three Douglas SBD Dauntless dive-bombers. 

Deep Discoverer surveys a damaged SBD Dauntless dive bomber stowed in Yorktown’s hangar deck (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
Deep Discoverer surveys a damaged SBD Dauntless dive-bomber stowed in Yorktown’s hangar deck (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)

One of these was still fully armed, lying inverted with a bomb in the release cradle. Another plane, clearly marked ‘B5’ on its fuselage, was thought to be BuNo 4581, an SBD-3 assigned to Bombing Squadron Six from USS Enterprise (CV-6). 

In the confusion of battle, Yorktown had recovered two of Enterprise’s aircraft that had been badly damaged while attacking the Japanese aircraft-carrier Kaga. These were later set alight when three enemy bombs struck Yorktown

Dauntless dive-bomber marked ‘B5’ on the fuselage beneath the gunner’s ring mount (centre) with another ‘5’ on the upper surface of the right wing (bottom). It is thought to be one of two planes from USS Enterprise that landed on Yorktown (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
Dauntless dive-bomber marked ‘B5’ on the fuselage beneath the gunner’s ring-mount (centre) with another ‘5’ on the upper surface of the right wing (bottom). It is thought to be one of two planes from USS Enterprise that landed on Yorktown (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
At least three planes were located within aft elevator no 3, including an overturned and still armed SBD Dauntless (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
At least three planes were located within aft elevator no 3, including an overturned and still armed SBD Dauntless (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)

Also for the first time, images were obtained of a 13 x 3.5m mural depicting a world map displaying all of USS Yorktown’s voyages. This had been hand-painted inside an elevator shaft, though it had only ever been partially visible in historic photographs. 

Deep Discoverer illuminates the hand-painted mural (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
Deep Discoverer illuminates the hand-painted mural (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
Detail from the mural (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
Detail from the mural (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)

“Its motifs showcase the pride that Yorktown’s sailors had for their ship, the global scale of Yorktown’s activities, and the strategic role that the ship played in defending the United States,” said NOAA.

Bright red jellyfish could be a new species (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
Bright red jellyfish could be a new species (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)

Bangkai kapal USS Yorktown is a protected sunken military craft managed by the US Naval History & Heritage Command and designated a Site of Extraordinary Character.

Juga di Divernet: Bangkai kapal induk WW2 ditemukan, Penyelaman ROV terdalam menangkap 3 bangkai kapal induk di Midway, Bangkai kapal pemburu paus berusia 200 tahun ditemukan, Terumbu karang dalam adalah yang terbesar yang diketahui di dunia

Pusat Episode Podcast dari Scuba Diver Mag
Kunjungi Situs Web Wakatobi Resort: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Penawaran eSIM Internasional Diskon 15% Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Jadilah penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join PEMBELIAN PERALATAN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITUS WEB KAMI Situs Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Ulasan Peralatan Skuba Situs Web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan Situs Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Selam di Inggris Raya Situs Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk iklan dalam merek kami ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut. Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional atau rekomendasi untuk setiap produsen. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi atau persyaratan khusus dari produsen peralatan.

Kunjungi Website Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Penawaran eSIM Internasional Diskon 15% Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Menjadi penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

PEMBELIAN PERLENGKAPAN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITUS WEB KAMI

Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Ulasan Perlengkapan Scuba
Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan
Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris
Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut.

Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional atau rekomendasi dari setiap produsen. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi atau persyaratan khusus dari produsen peralatan.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Apakah Ini Pusat Selam Terbaik yang Pernah Ada? W\@wakatobidiveresort

@sennacher #askmark Hai, tentang DSMB. Saya bukan ahli sama sekali dan biasanya saya menerapkannya dengan benar. Akhir pekan ini kami menyelam di arus yang sangat kuat dan saya hampir kehilangan napas saat menggunakannya (mulut mengembang) karena sedikit tersangkut di perahu saya. Itu benar-benar membuatku takut. Apakah ada semacam "silinder kecil" yang bisa saya gunakan untuk menjaga reg saya tetap di mulut saya dan menggunakannya dengan lebih aman? Saya belum mencoba melakukannya dengan LPI saya… tapi saya rasa itu akan kusut juga. Terima kasih Silakan kunjungi situs web kami untuk berita Scuba lebih lanjut, fotografi bawah air, petunjuk & saran, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Tautan Afiliasi Penting untuk Diikuti 🔗 Dapatkan Diskon 15% untuk Penawaran eSIM Internasional! Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Beli Perlengkapan Selam di Sini: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Situs web: https://divernet.com/ Situs web: https://godivingshow.com/ Situs web: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Untuk pertanyaan bisnis: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Video yang disarankan untuk Anda: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ Tentang Majalah Scuba Diver. Selamat datang di Majalah Scuba Diver! Kami bersemangat tentang segala hal yang berhubungan dengan dunia bawah laut. Sebagai majalah dengan distribusi gratis di Eropa, ANZ, dan Amerika Utara, kami memberi Anda berita terbaru tentang selam skuba, mulai dari destinasi wisata selam yang epik dan ulasan peralatan yang jujur ​​hingga saran ahli, berita, dan kisah bawah air yang menginspirasi. Apakah Anda seorang penyelam berpengalaman atau baru memulai perjalanan bawah air, konten kami dirancang untuk membuat Anda tetap mendapat informasi, terinspirasi, dan siap untuk penyelaman berikutnya. Bergabunglah, jelajahi, dan tetap terhubung dengan dunia selam scuba bersama kami! Bergabunglah dengan kami dan jangan pernah melewatkan petualangan apa pun! Untuk pertanyaan Bisnis, silakan gunakan informasi kontak di bawah ini: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Suka menyelam? Berlangganan sekarang untuk tips perjalanan menyelam, ulasan peralatan, saran selam scuba, penyelaman epik, berita menyelam, dan kisah bawah air!

@sennacher
#askmark Hai, mengenai DSMB. Saya sama sekali bukan ahli dan biasanya saya memasangnya dengan benar. Akhir pekan ini kami menyelam di arus yang sangat kuat dan saya hampir kehabisan napas saat memasangnya (mulut mengembang) karena sedikit tersangkut di reg saya. Itu membuat saya sangat takut. Apakah ada semacam "silinder kecil" untuk menjaga reg saya tetap di mulut agar dapat memasangnya dengan lebih aman? Saya belum mencoba melakukannya dengan LPI saya... tetapi saya rasa itu juga akan tersangkut.
Terima kasih
Silakan kunjungi situs web kami untuk berita Scuba lebih lanjut, fotografi bawah air, petunjuk & saran, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/

✅ Tautan Afiliasi Penting untuk Diikuti

🔗 Dapatkan Diskon 15% untuk Penawaran eSIM Internasional! Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Beli Perlengkapan Selam di Sini:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧 adalah 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐫𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

Tetap Terhubung dengan Kami.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Utas: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Situs web: https://divernet.com/
Situs web: https://godivingshow.com/
Situs web: https://rorkmedia.com/

Untuk pertanyaan bisnis: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Video yang disarankan untuk Anda:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Tentang Majalah Scuba Diver.

Selamat datang di Majalah Scuba Diver! Kami sangat antusias dengan segala hal yang berhubungan dengan dunia bawah laut. Sebagai majalah yang didistribusikan secara gratis di Eropa, Australia, dan Amerika Utara, kami menghadirkan informasi terbaru tentang selam skuba, mulai dari destinasi wisata selam yang luar biasa dan ulasan peralatan yang jujur ​​hingga saran dari para ahli, berita, dan kisah-kisah bawah laut yang menginspirasi.

Baik Anda penyelam berpengalaman atau baru memulai perjalanan bawah laut, konten kami dirancang untuk membuat Anda tetap terinformasi, terinspirasi, dan siap untuk penyelaman berikutnya. Bergabunglah, jelajahi, dan tetap terhubung dengan dunia selam skuba bersama kami! Bergabunglah dengan kami dan jangan lewatkan petualangan apa pun!

Untuk pertanyaan Bisnis, silakan gunakan informasi kontak di bawah ini:

📩 Surel: info@scubadivermag.com

Suka menyelam? Berlangganan sekarang untuk tips perjalanan menyelam, ulasan peralatan, saran menyelam, penyelaman epik, berita menyelam, dan kisah bawah laut!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

=================================

🔎 Frasa Terkait:



Hashtags

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RDFFNUM4NkUwRDhEMjRD

Apakah Ada Cara yang Lebih Mudah untuk Menyebarkan dSMB?

Cara Kerja Katup Twinset dalam Menyelam Skuba | Latihan Mematikan dan Tips Isolator Dijelaskan #scubadiving #askmark #twinset Bingung tentang cara menggunakan katup twinset atau melakukan latihan mematikan katup yang benar? Kamu tidak sendiri. Dalam episode AskMark ini, Mark menjelaskan cara kerja katup pada silinder kembar, termasuk cara membuka dan menutupnya dengan aman, cara kerja katup isolator, dan mengapa bor katup (juga dikenal sebagai bor penghentian atau V-Drill) penting untuk mendiagnosis kebocoran selama penyelaman teknis dan rekreasi. Silakan kunjungi situs web kami untuk berita Scuba lainnya, fotografi bawah air, petunjuk & saran, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/ Mark juga berbagi kiat tentang memori otot untuk menjangkau tiang kiri dan kanan, logika isolator-dulu vs isolator-terakhir, dan cara mencegah pengencangan berlebihan atau posisi katup yang tidak aman. Panduan ini sempurna bagi penyelam yang beralih ke twinset, penyelam sidemount yang penasaran tentang pengaturan manifold, atau siapa pun yang ingin meningkatkan keterampilan manajemen gas mereka. Beri tahu kami di kolom komentar bagaimana instruktur Anda mengajarkan latihan katup dan jangan lupa tinggalkan pertanyaan Anda menggunakan #AskMark agar kami dapat ditampilkan di video mendatang. @mostafametwally1 ✅ Tautan Afiliasi Penting untuk Diikuti 🔗 Dapatkan Diskon 15% dari Penawaran eSIM Internasional! Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Belanja Perlengkapan Selam di Sini: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Jadilah penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join SITUS WEB KAMI - Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Ulasan Perlengkapan Selam - Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Selam di Inggris Raya - Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk iklan dalam merek kami Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧 adalah 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐫𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Majalah Scuba Diver): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Majalah Scuba Diver): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Majalah Scuba Diver): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Situs web: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Untuk pertanyaan bisnis: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Video yang disarankan untuk Anda: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= Penafian: Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional. Konten video ini, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi.

Bagaimana Cara Kerja Katup pada Silinder Kembar? #askmark
@mostafametwally1
#askmark hai Mark. Bisakah Anda membuat video tentang cara menangani katup dan manifold pada silinder kembar. Membingungkan untuk mengingat arah membuka katup dan mudah salah terutama dalam keadaan darurat. Terima kasih
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Penawaran eSIM Internasional Diskon 15% Gunakan Kode: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Menjadi penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

PEMBELIAN PERLENGKAPAN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITUS WEB KAMI

Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Ulasan Perlengkapan Scuba
Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan
Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris
Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut.

Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional atau rekomendasi dari setiap produsen. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi atau persyaratan khusus dari produsen peralatan.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

Cara Kerja Katup Twinset dalam Menyelam | Latihan Shutdown dan Tips Isolator Dijelaskan

Berlangganan

MARI KITA TETAP BERHUBUNGAN!

Dapatkan rangkuman mingguan semua berita dan artikel Divernet Masker Selam
Kami tidak mengirim spam! Baca kami baca kebijakan privasi kami. untuk info lebih lanjut.
Berlangganan
Beritahu
tamu

0 komentar
Paling Banyak Dipilih
Terbaru sulung
Masukan Inline
Lihat semua komentar
komentar terbaru
Steve Weinman: Pembunuhan bayi lumba-lumba antarspesies terlihat untuk pertama kalinya
Aidan Karley: Pembunuhan bayi lumba-lumba antarspesies terlihat untuk pertama kalinya
Jim Daves: Vivian Quarry menjadi pusat museum bawah laut yang dapat diakses oleh penjelajah berusia sepuluh tahun ke atas
Platon Alexiades: Sub kuburan WW2 dilaporkan di Tunisia
Gregg S: Memperkenalkan Shearwater Peregrine TX: Komputer Selam Terintegrasi Udara Terbaik
Berita Baru
Thailand melarang kamera bawah air bagi penyelam pemula Thailand melarang kamera bawah air bagi penyelam pemula
Penyelam hilang setelah bertemu hiu di Mediterania Penyelam hilang setelah bertemu hiu di Mediterania
Vivian Quarry menjadi pusat museum bawah laut yang dapat diakses oleh penjelajah berusia sepuluh tahun ke atas Vivian Quarry menjadi pusat museum bawah laut yang dapat diakses oleh penjelajah berusia sepuluh tahun ke atas
Donasi meningkat dua kali lipat untuk Shark Trust Donasi meningkat dua kali lipat untuk Shark Trust
Babak Baru bagi HMAS Brisbane Babak Baru bagi HMAS Brisbane
Kapal pesiar di Laut Merah ditinggalkan setelah menabrak karang Kapal pesiar di Laut Merah ditinggalkan setelah menabrak karang
Terhubung dengan kami
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Thread TIK tok
Gambar tanpa atribusi di situs ini adalah hak cipta dari fotografer.
Hubungi Majalah DIVER untuk rincian.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Thread TIK tok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Terbatas. Hak cipta dilindungi.
Langganan Hadiah
Berlangganan seharga £3/bulan