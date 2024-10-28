Sumber Daya Online Terbesar untuk Penyelam Scuba
Hurricane delayed diver’s climatic artificial reef

Divers working on the Carriacou installation (Jason deCaires Taylor)
With his latest work, British diver-sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor intended to highlight the effects of climate change – and the Caribbean underwater installation has already done so, because it was catastrophic weather conditions that put the project on hold from July until now.

Severe damage caused by the category five Hurricane Beryl this summer took priority over art in Carriacou and Petite Martinique, the small islands to the north of Grenada where the new 4m-deep installation was to be located.

Sekarang Dunia yang Terombang-ambing is finally in place, however, and the dramatic circumstances are giving scuba divers and snorkellers even more to think about than was originally foreseen.

Preparing to submerge (Jason deCaires Taylor)
Going down (Jason deCaires Taylor)
The British underwater sculptor and photographer started on the project in 2023, conscious of the vulnerability of “Small Island Developing States” (SIDS) to rising sea levels, warming oceans, coastal erosion and the mounting threat of extreme weather events.

Jason deCaires Taylor on site
“Tragically, the installation has now become a living testament to these themes, as the effects of climate change unfolded in real time, midway through the project,” says Taylor.

A World Adrift (Jason deCaires Taylor)
Origami flotilla (Jason deCaires Taylor)
Fragile fleet

Dunia yang Terombang-ambing consists of a monumental but fragile fleet of 30 origami-shaped boats sailed by figures that were modelled on local schoolchildren – all of whom became for a time climate refugees when they were left homeless by the storm.

At only 4m deep, scuba is not necessary (Jason deCaires Taylor)
Sculpted from marine-grade stainless steel and pH-neutral green cement, the boats and their occupants are designed to function as artificial reefs that will host a variety of marine life. The sails also carry global temperature data, while the rigging doubles as coral and sponge nurseries to aid species recovery.

Sails carry global temperature data (Jason deCaires Taylor)
The boats' rigging serves as a nursery for corals and sponges (Jason deCaires Taylor)
The installation is the second Taylor has created for Grenada – he started his successful career there back in 2006 with the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park, and last year added a new series of 25 sculptures at that site based on Grenada’s cultural heritage.

After Molinere, Taylor went on to install artworks at numerous locations worldwide, including Mexico, Australia, Cyprus and the Canary Islands.  He photographs his sculptures before and after sinking and later to record the various picturesque stages of marine-life colonisation.

Taylor's hope is now that the Carriacou installation will encourage divers and snorkellers to return to the area, which has a number of scuba-diving sites, helping to drive its economic recovery and create a new sanctuary for marine life.

