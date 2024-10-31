Sumber Daya Online Terbesar untuk Penyelam Scuba
Pencarian
Tutup kotak telusur ini.

‘We’ve bred corals to better tolerate lethal heatwaves’

Ikuti Divernet di Google Berita
Berlangganan Buletin Mingguan kami
The authors working in their ‘coral nursery’ in the Pacific (Liam Lachs)
The authors working in their ‘coral nursery’ in the Pacific (Liam Lachs)

Selective breeding works, but rapid climate action is still needed to save reefs, report LIAM LACHS, ADRIANA HUMANES and JAMES GUEST of Newcastle University

Our research group has bred corals able to better survive marine heatwaves. Our work, now published in Alam Komunikasi, shows that it is possible to improve coral heat tolerance even within a single generation.

We did this using selective breeding: a technique used by humans for thousands of years to produce animals and plants with desirable characteristics. Selective breeding is how humans turned wolf-like dogs into St Bernards, chihuahuas and segala sesuatu di antaranya.

Now, selective breeding is being considered as a tool for nature conservation, particularly for coral reefs. The Coralassist Lab (of which we are part) and the Palau International Coral Reef Centre have been working on coral heatwave survival specifically. Our latest results are the culmination of seven years’ work.

Marine heatwaves trigger mass coral-bleaching and mortality, with 2023-2024 declared as the fourth global mass bleaching event. Assisted evolution methods – like selective breeding – aim to boost natural adaptation to buy time for corals under climate change.

Yet the improvement in heat tolerance in our selectively bred corals was modest compared to the intensity of marine heatwaves expected in the future.

While selective breeding is feasible, it is likely not a panacea. We’ll still need to tackle the cause of mass coral-bleaching by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in order to mitigate warming and give assisted evolution programmes time to take effect.

How to breed corals for heat tolerance

The first step was to determine the heat tolerance of many potential parent corals on the reef. Then, we chose specific individuals to breed two separate families of offspring, selected for either high or low heat tolerance. We reared these offspring for three to four years until they reached reproductive maturity, and then tested their heat tolerance.

Orange coral, dark background
Selectively-bred coral at the nursery in the Pacific island nation of Palau (Jesse Alpert)

We conducted selective breeding trials for two different traits, either the tolerance to a short, intense heat exposure (temperatures 3.5°C above normal for ten days) or a less intense but long-term exposure more typical of natural marine heatwaves (2.5°C above average for a month).

This enabled us to estimate the heritability of each trait, the response to selective breeding, and whether both traits have a shared genetic basis.

Selecting parents for high- rather than low-heat tolerance enhanced the tolerance of their adult offspring for both traits tested.

file 20241014 15 s4fiyv.jpg?ixlib=rb 4.1
a) Overview of the experimental design and examples of (b) Acropora digitifera parents and (c) their offspring at the nursery in Palau (Coralassist Lab)

Heritability was roughly 0.2 to 0.3 on a scale of 0 to 1, which means about a quarter of the variability in offspring heat tolerance was due to genes passed from their parents. In other words, these traits have a substantial genetic basis on which natural and artificial selection can act.

We measure cumulative heat stress and tolerance in terms of degree-heating weeks (°C-weeks), which reflects both how hot it gets and for how long. Given the trait variability identified in these particular corals, heat tolerance could in theory be enhanced by about 1°C-week within one generation.

However, even this level of enhancement might not be enough to keep pace with ever more intense heatwaves. Depending on climate action, the intensity of heatwaves is expected to rise in the coming decades by around 3°C-weeks per decade, faster than the enhancement achieved in our study.

Interestingly, corals selectively bred for high- rather than low, short-stress tolerance were no better at surviving the long heat stress exposure.

With no genetic correlation detected, it is plausible that these traits are driven by independent sets of genes, and corals that are good at surviving the short sharp heat stress aren’t necessarily the best at surviving longer-term marine heatwaves.

This would have important implications, because work like this would benefit from cheap and rapid tests that can effectively identify heat-tolerant colonies for breeding. However, if these tests can’t predict which coral colonies will survive month-long heatwaves, it presents a serious challenge.

Coral fragments in differing stages of health
Coral fragments during a long-term simulated marine heatwave, some remaining relatively healthy throughout (upper) and others bleaching (lower) or dying (not shown) (Liam Lachs)

Scaling up selective breeding

Since it is possible to selectively breed corals for increased heat tolerance, the next step is to conduct large-scale trials in the wild. This will likely require considerable numbers of selectively bred corals to be deployed, perhaps by directly seeding coral larvae on reefs, or planting corals reared in an aquaculture facility.

For this to work, outplanted corals must become reproductive themselves and contribute to the wild population gene pool. Doing this at very large scales will be challenging, but it might not be necessary to replenish the coral coverage of large areas.

Instead, it might be sufficient to create a network of fewer strategically located larval production hubs, containing selectively bred corals at high densities to maximise fertilisation success. These hubs would serve to seed other reefs and could provide further broodstock for targeted actions.

A lot more research and development is still needed, with many critical questions remaining unanswered.

How many corals need to be outplanted to have the desired effect? Can we ensure that there are no trade-offs that could compromise populations (evidence so far suggests this is not a large risk)? How can we avoid dilution of selected traits once added to the wild? How can we maximise responses to selection?

Given the pace of ocean warming, optimisation and implementation of assisted evolution will need to happen soon for them to have a chance at success, even if only on small scales. Above all, the survival of coral reefs still depends on urgent climate action.

Bayangkan buletin iklim mingguan

Tidak punya waktu untuk membaca sebanyak yang Anda mau tentang perubahan iklim? Dapatkan rangkuman mingguan pemenang penghargaan kami di kotak masuk Anda. Setiap hari Rabu, editor lingkungan The Conversation menulis Imagine, sebuah email singkat yang membahas lebih dalam satu isu iklim saja. Bergabunglah dengan 35,000+ pembaca yang telah berlangganan sejauh ini.

LIAM LACHS, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Climate Change Ecology & Evolution; ADRIANA HUMANES, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Coral Reef Ecology and James Tamu, Reader in Coral Reef Ecology, all at UNIVERSITAS NEWCASTLE. Artikel ini diterbitkan ulang dari Percakapan di bawah lisensi Creative Commons. Membaca Artikel asli.

Juga di Divernet: PARA ILMUWAN MENEMUKAN TERUMBU KARANG YANG TAHAN PANAS YANG TERSEMBUNYI DI DEPAN MATA, BIG HEAT-RESISTANCE BOOST FROM SECORE’S SUPER-CORALS, REMOTE PACIFIC CORAL REEF SHOWS SOME ABILITY TO COPE WITH OCEAN WARMING, OUR DIGITAL 3D MODELS COULD HELP REVIVE HUGE CORAL REEFS

Pusat Episode Podcast dari Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Bagaimana Anda menangani penyelaman lanjutan jika penyelaman terakhir Anda sangat menegangkan karena kekurangan udara? Bahasa Indonesia: #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver TAUTAN Jadilah penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Pembelian Peralatan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITUS WEB KAMI Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Ulasan Peralatan Skuba Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Selam di Inggris Raya Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran ini. Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Bagaimana Anda menangani penyelaman lanjutan jika penyelaman terakhir Anda sangat menegangkan karena kekurangan udara?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINK

Menjadi penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Pembelian Perlengkapan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITUS WEB KAMI

Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Ulasan Perlengkapan Scuba
Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan
Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris
Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut.

Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terkandung dalam video ini adalah untuk tujuan informasi umum saja dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Kembali ke Air Setelah Menyelam dengan Buruk? #AskMark #scuba

Tautan Situs Web Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Jadilah penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Pembelian Peralatan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITUS WEB KAMI Situs Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Ulasan Peralatan Skuba Situs Web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan Situs Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Selam di Inggris Raya Situs Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran ini. Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi. 00:00 Pendahuluan 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Spesifikasi 09:40 Ulasan

Tautan Situs Web Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Menjadi penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Pembelian Perlengkapan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITUS WEB KAMI

Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Ulasan Perlengkapan Scuba
Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan
Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris
Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut.

Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terkandung dalam video ini adalah untuk tujuan informasi umum saja dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi.
00: 00 Pendahuluan
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Membuka Kotak
03:51 Spesifikasi
09:40 Ulasan

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

Ulasan Senter Umbilikalis OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 #Unboxing #Ulasan

Minggu ini di podcast, pemandu selam profesional di Filipina dalam masalah setelah mendapat informasi bahwa beberapa dari mereka menerima pembayaran untuk mengukir nama di karang, yang menyebabkan pihak berwenang melipatgandakan uang hadiah untuk informasi apa pun tentang pelakunya. LL Cool J baru-baru ini memberi tahu Guardian bahwa hiu anamatronik di Deep Blue Sea hampir menenggelamkannya. Dan seorang mantan penyelam Angkatan Laut telah memutuskan untuk menjadi orang pertama yang berenang menyeberangi Selat Inggris, dengan punggungnya. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Jadilah penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Pembelian Perlengkapan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITUS WEB KAMI Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Ulasan Peralatan Menyelam Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Menyelam, Fotografi Bawah Air, Kiat & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris Raya Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk iklan dalam merek kami ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut. Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terdapat dalam video ini hanya untuk tujuan informasi umum dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi.

Minggu ini di podcast, pemandu selam profesional di Filipina dalam masalah setelah mendapat informasi bahwa beberapa dari mereka menerima pembayaran untuk mengukir nama di karang, yang menyebabkan pihak berwenang melipatgandakan uang hadiah untuk informasi apa pun tentang pelakunya. LL Cool J baru-baru ini memberi tahu Guardian bahwa hiu anamatronik di Deep Blue Sea hampir menenggelamkannya. Dan seorang mantan penyelam Angkatan Laut telah memutuskan untuk menjadi orang pertama yang berenang menyeberangi Selat Inggris, dengan punggungnya.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Menjadi penggemar: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Pembelian Perlengkapan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITUS WEB KAMI

Situs web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Menyelam Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Ulasan Perlengkapan Scuba
Situs web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Scuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Saran, Laporan Perjalanan
Situs web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Inggris
Situs web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk beriklan dalam merek kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI DI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bermitra dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua perlengkapan penting Anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan tautan afiliasi di atas untuk mendukung saluran tersebut.

Informasi dalam video ini tidak dimaksudkan atau tersirat sebagai pengganti Pelatihan SCUBA profesional. Semua konten, termasuk teks, grafik, gambar, dan informasi, yang terkandung dalam video ini adalah untuk tujuan informasi umum saja dan tidak menggantikan pelatihan dari Instruktur Selam yang berkualifikasi.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Pemandu Dibayar untuk Membuat Grafiti di Karang #scuba #berita #podcast

Muat lebih... Berlangganan

MARI KITA TETAP BERHUBUNGAN!

Dapatkan rangkuman mingguan semua berita dan artikel Divernet Masker Selam
Kami tidak mengirim spam! Baca kami baca kebijakan privasi kami. untuk info lebih lanjut.

Berlangganan
Beritahu
tamu

0 komentar
Paling Banyak Dipilih
Terbaru sulung
Masukan Inline
Lihat semua komentar
komentar terbaru
Steve Farrar: Armada Hitam Ben Franklin
Bud Menjual: Kapal Hantu Danau Besar Bagian-2
K. Stearns, seorang profesor di Universitas California, California.: Wakatobi Perluas Perlindungan Terumbu Karang
Menyelam di Orca: 10 Tips Fotografi Bawah Air Terbaik
John Dryden: Keterkejutan Lusitania
Berita Baru
'One Dive Family' berbaris di bawah bendera SDI 'One Dive Family' berbaris di bawah bendera SDI
JANGAN PERCAYA MATA JANGAN PERCAYA MATA
Kapal pesiar mewah Mesir tenggelam di wilayah selatan Kapal pesiar mewah Mesir tenggelam di wilayah selatan
Nelayan lempar kembali penyelam yang sudah mati ke laut Nelayan lempar kembali penyelam yang sudah mati ke laut
Pelatih regional meninggal setelah kesalahan alat bantu pernapasan Pelatih regional meninggal setelah kesalahan alat bantu pernapasan
Ho ho ho! Vobster Santas kembali pada bulan Desember Ho ho ho! Vobster Santas kembali pada bulan Desember

Hubungkan Dengan Kami

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Gambar tanpa atribusi di situs ini adalah hak cipta dari fotografer.
Hubungi Majalah DIVER untuk rincian.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Terbatas. Hak cipta dilindungi.

0
Akan menyukai pikiran Anda, silakan komentar.x